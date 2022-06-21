Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 983 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 983 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 464

Hospitalized patients: 24 Tuesday (down from 27 last Tuesday)

Deaths: 1,829 (five announced this week, nine announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 673,228

First vaccine doses given: 271,507

Second vaccine doses given: 243,904

Booster doses given: 118,148

First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,169

Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,952

Janssen doses given: 22,907

Janssen boosters given: 1,641

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 137.1 per day. That number is up by about 87.8 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 464. That number is up by 306 from a month ago.