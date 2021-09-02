'We're in a mess,' State's largest hospital 30% full with COVID

Nearly 30% of patients at Wyoming’s largest hospital are being treated for COVID-19. The majority of them are under 65 years old.

With so much of the hospital’s resources devoted to one illness, a spokesperson said they could eventually struggle to treat any emergency patients -- for the virus or otherwise.

“It is rare at any time for a quarter of patients to be hospitalized for a single diagnosis. And, many of those hospitalizations could have been prevented had the patients chosen to receive the vaccine,” Wyoming Medical Center spokesperson Mandy Cepeda said via email.

She added, "there may come a time when that space is not available for patients with other emergent health care needs."

Dr. Mark Dowell, county health officer and the hospital’s infectious disease expert, said the surge will strain the entire community, from the school system to the workforce for local businesses. Three out of every 10 virus tests conducted in the county in the past week have come back positive, he added.

“We’re in a mess,” he said. “The virus, to me, seems more aggressive,” and is 10 times more contagious than the initial strain.

There were 42 virus patients at Wyoming Medical Center Thursday morning, he added.