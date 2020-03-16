Where to find resources in Casper during the coronavirus pandemic

As concerns about coronavirus grow, there are a number of resources and recommendations available to Wyomingites. The Star-Tribune has aggregated many of them below.
Know the symptoms
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness. Its symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. If you have contact with a person who has COVID-19, you should self-isolate for 14 days.
Where to get help
Natrona County residents who fear they have COVID-19 or another respiratory illness are encouraged to call Wyoming Medical Center's newest clinic, which was established specifically for this issue. The clinic will only test those patients who do not have the flu and who physicians believe may have COVID-19. The clinic, which accepts walk-ins but asks you to call ahead, can be reached at 307-233-0291. It's located at 245 S. Fenway St. in Casper.
Patients who believe they're sick are asked not to go to the emergency room to avoid overwhelming the facility. They are asked to either call Wyoming Medical Center's clinic or the patients' normal health care providers. Only patients who are having trouble breathing should go to the ER.
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department has established a local hotline that potential patients can also call. People can also call the number for information about COVID-19. That number is 307-577-9892.
The state also has a hotline for those outside of Natrona County. That can be reached by dialing 211.
If you are hungry
The Natrona County School District has established a program to feed students while its schools are closed. Any person 18 and under can get a free lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at any of the following locations: Verda James Elementary, Paradise Valley Elementary, Midwest School, Lincoln Elementary and the Casper Recreation Center.
For Natrona County residents whose jobs or finances have been affected by recent closures, the Poverty Resistance Food Pantry, Natrona County Community Action Partnership and Joshua's Storehouse are available to provide aid:
- Poverty Resistance Food Pantry: 307-215-4732, 450 S. Wolcott St.
- Natrona County Community Action Partnership: 307-232-0124, 800 Werner Court No. 352.
- Joshua’s Storehouse: 307-265-0242, 334 S. Wolcott St.
Talk to your leaders
For residents who would like to participate in public meetings without attending in person, the city of Casper now has a phone number and email address to accept public comment. Residents can either call ahead of a council meeting to schedule their comment time or call at 6 p.m. on meeting nights. The phone number is 307-235-8215 and the email address is councilcomments@casperwy.gov.
You can get more information from the state Health Department, from the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or from the World Health Organization.