While waiting for more testing results, Lander city officials announce additional precautions

"Fremont County and municipal Government leaders would like to assure citizens that there are no plans to issue any kind of mandatory business closures in the community," Fremont County Undersheriff Mike Hutchinson said in a Wednesday news release. "The choice to implement any kind of closure will remain with the business owners."

Instead of going out to a bar or public event, Hutchinson said, at the advice of public health officials, residents could take advantage of the area's multitude of offerings for outdoor recreation.

"While we still need to practice social distancing, you can still get outside and enjoy the outdoors," he said in the announcement. "Going for walks and getting some fresh air is a good idea, just try to keep your distance from others and avoid congregating in large groups."

Waiting for results

Public health officials say the illness has hit a community spread phase, with the first confirmed case at the Showboat Retirement Center being a result — not a cause — of the spread in the city.

The number of confirmed cases could also rise, with more test results expected in the next day or two, Lander Assistant Mayor RaJean Strube Fossen told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday.