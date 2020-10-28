White House coronavirus official commends Wyoming's testing, urges face mask use on visit

The pandemic response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Wednesday visited the Wind River Hotel and Casino to meet with state, local and tribal officials regarding Wyoming’s COVID-19 response.
Dr. Deborah Birx commended Wyoming’s testing program and said the University of Wyoming’s testing protocols are on par with the best in the nation. But Birx also stressed the need for face masks and for residents to change their behavior in the short term.
Birx said the surge being seen in Wyoming and across the West is in part because of cold weather that has forced more people inside. The problem, she said, is when residents don’t wear masks and don’t realize they can carry the virus without showing any symptoms.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force in late September recommended Wyoming impose mask mandates in counties with high community spread and infection rates. The state did not act on that recommendation, which was nonexistent in subsequent reports the task force made to the state.
“We really do need high-level mask compliance,” Birx said, but added the task force wanted to follow the governor’s lead and allow local officials to use their ground-level expertise in decision-making.
Birx said she still recommends face masks but that the task force wants to defer to the expertise of local officials.
She said she had seen mask use in the small Wyoming towns she’s driven through on her trip, though she didn’t specifically name which communities.
The news conference was held on the Wind River Reservation, which has been hit disproportionately hard by COVID-19. A majority of Fremont County’s state-leading 15 coronavirus deaths were Northern Arapaho citizens.
Gov. Mark Gordon, who was also present Wednesday, reiterated Birx’s point when asked about state plans for a mask mandate. He said the state wanted to defer to local governments, who would know best how to respond to the pandemic in their own communities.
State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, too, said local officials should be empowered to make those calls themselves but added, “along with mandates, there are other strategies as well.”
She said improved testing and contact tracing are valuable tools to gauge and reduce virus spread as well.
Birx celebrated the state’s testing efforts, particularly those undergone by the Wind River Reservation and the University of Wyoming. The university has been testing all students on a weekly basis and surveillance testing staff; it recently increased that frequency to test students twice a week. The university has also begun wastewater testing to monitor the virus’s spread.
The state also early this month launched a free, at-home saliva coronavirus test available to any Wyoming resident who wants one. That program cost the state about $9 million in federal coronavirus relief.
The federal government has also promised to send 170,000 Abbott BinaxNOW antigen tests to Wyoming. As of Monday, 57,000 had been delivered to the state, according to a White House press release.
Birx has been traveling the country since July, meeting with state and community leaders about localized pandemic responses.
Two days ago she visited North Dakota, where she admonished the public for how little masks were being used.
“Over the last 24 hours as we were here and we were in your grocery stores and in your restaurants and frankly even in your hotels, this is the least use of masks that we have seen in retail establishments of any place we have been,” Birx told reporters at the time, according to the Bismarck Tribune.
Yesterday, Birx met with officials in Montana. During that visit she advocated an increase in the use of face masks and testing of asymptomatic people, according to a report in the Billings Gazette.
Wyoming’s current COVID-19 surge has been ongoing since mid-September. This week the state surpassed 3,000 active confirmed cases for the first time. At the beginning of October there were just over 1,000 active cases.
Gordon pointed to this trajectory with a sobering pronouncement last week, saying in a press conference the number of new cases is not a curve but “is more or less a straight line heading upwards.”
The governor has been joined by local and state government and health officials in urging residents to wear masks, social distance and follow other prevention measures. Gordon has resisted a statewide mask mandate, but Wednesday said efforts in Teton and Laramie counties were appropriate for those communities.
Laramie County is expected to enact a local mask mandate in the coming days, after the County Board of Health previously moved to ask Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman to impose one. That mandate must first be approved by Hartman and Harrist.
Teton County imposed its own order in July, and the Wind River Reservation imposed one in August.
Wyoming’s hospitals have begun to feel the pressure amid surging cases statewide. Wyoming Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, is halting visitation at its facilities beginning Friday because of growing cases in the state.
There were 104 hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide Wednesday, just shy of an all-time record (105 set Tuesday).
Interim CEO of Casper’s hospital Dr. J.J. Bleicher said WMC has made capacity for up to 70 COVID-19 patients by opening a surge unit for those patients, and by doubling up other patients in typically single-person rooms.
But local health officers have stressed that if cases continue to rise, more and more stress will be put on the state’s hospitals.
Morgan Hughes
