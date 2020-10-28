White House coronavirus official commends Wyoming's testing, urges face mask use on visit

The state also early this month launched a free, at-home saliva coronavirus test available to any Wyoming resident who wants one. That program cost the state about $9 million in federal coronavirus relief.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The federal government has also promised to send 170,000 Abbott BinaxNOW antigen tests to Wyoming. As of Monday, 57,000 had been delivered to the state, according to a White House press release.

Birx has been traveling the country since July, meeting with state and community leaders about localized pandemic responses.

Two days ago she visited North Dakota, where she admonished the public for how little masks were being used.

“Over the last 24 hours as we were here and we were in your grocery stores and in your restaurants and frankly even in your hotels, this is the least use of masks that we have seen in retail establishments of any place we have been,” Birx told reporters at the time, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

Yesterday, Birx met with officials in Montana. During that visit she advocated an increase in the use of face masks and testing of asymptomatic people, according to a report in the Billings Gazette.