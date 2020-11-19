White House official discusses COVID-19 vaccine progress, skepticism in Wyoming

A safe and effective coronavirus vaccine could be ready to distribute to the masses next year, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dr. John Fleming told the Star-Tribune on Thursday, adding that "there's absolutely no scientific or factual reason" for the public to be skeptical about its use.
The Wyoming public has grown more wary of a potential vaccine, if Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center polling is any indication.
In March, more than 80% of respondents to that survey said they would be very or somewhat likely to get the vaccine once it became available. In a November poll asking the same question, just over 62% of respondents answered similarly.
Trust in a vaccine is up from its lowest point, though; in September, less than 57% of poll respondents in Wyoming said they would be likely to accept a vaccine.
Fleming said despite the local numbers, national support for and trust in a forthcoming vaccine has grown.
New data is showing promising results from companies Pfizer and Moderna, which in recent days and weeks have published information suggesting their respective vaccines will be between 90-95% effective.
For reference, flu vaccines are estimated to be between 40-60% effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Support Local Journalism
President Donald Trump suggested in a tweet earlier this month that Pfizer and the Food and Drug Administration had waited to announce the vaccine's progress until after the election, claiming political motivation. However, he has also celebrated vaccine development as a success of his administration.
Fleming, when asked whether Trump had contributed to skepticism of a vaccine or the virus in general, said he felt the president has done "everything he's needed to."
Trump has in recent months begun recommending face coverings and worn them himself. Previously, however, he had questioned masks' efficacy and mocked Joe Biden at a presidential debate for how frequently he wore one. Trump and a large number of his close staff were infected with COVID-19 this fall, after an outdoor event celebrating the nomination of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court where masks were not worn.
Still, Fleming said he felt other politicians had been the ones to politicize the use of face masks.
"I think the president had this right; he did recommend the use of masks," he said.
The official also said Wyoming, which is going through a surge in cases that has yet to stall after two months, would be prioritized by the federal government if the state required resources amid its ongoing surge in virus infections and hospitalizations.
"Wyoming carries as much if not more priority" than other states, he said, because of the state's high testing positivity rate, which the White House Coronavirus Task Force is currently estimating at 12% — far above the 3% threshold recommended by health officials.
This story will be updated.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!