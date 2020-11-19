White House official discusses COVID-19 vaccine progress, skepticism in Wyoming

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump suggested in a tweet earlier this month that Pfizer and the Food and Drug Administration had waited to announce the vaccine's progress until after the election, claiming political motivation. However, he has also celebrated vaccine development as a success of his administration.

Fleming, when asked whether Trump had contributed to skepticism of a vaccine or the virus in general, said he felt the president has done "everything he's needed to."

Trump has in recent months begun recommending face coverings and worn them himself. Previously, however, he had questioned masks' efficacy and mocked Joe Biden at a presidential debate for how frequently he wore one. Trump and a large number of his close staff were infected with COVID-19 this fall, after an outdoor event celebrating the nomination of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court where masks were not worn.

Still, Fleming said he felt other politicians had been the ones to politicize the use of face masks.

"I think the president had this right; he did recommend the use of masks," he said.