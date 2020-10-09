White House task force recommended face mask requirements for some Wyoming counties

The White House Coronavirus Task Force in late September recommended Wyoming require the use of face masks in counties with significant COVID-19 case numbers and increases in positive test rates, according to a report late last month from that task force to the governor’s office. But while cases have continued to surge in the state, that task force's most recent report, dated Sunday, backed off the recommendation to require face coverings.

The Sept. 27 task force report, published Thursday by the Center for Public Integrity, recommends the state require face masks indoors, in public and in commercial spaces in counties considered to be a red, orange or yellow zone. At the time the report was written, 10 counties, including Natrona County, were categorized as such.

The face mask recommendation was new. In the previously published report, dated Sept. 20, there is no mention of such a mandate. The previous report did, however, encourage the state to support local mask ordinances. Teton County is currently the only county in the state with a mask mandate.