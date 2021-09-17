Will Wyoming's lawmakers be able to stop vaccine mandates? Some health care workers hope so.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“However, data are limited about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for people who are pregnant,” the agency notes, suggesting pregnant women consult with their doctors before getting the shots.

“COVID and the vaccine both have risks, let us choose our risks,” Hieb said.

The day after the health care workers testified, infectious disease expert Dr. Dowell recorded a brief video message pleading with residents to get their shots. He too said employees are stressed and burnt-out, but not because of the vaccine requirement.

“I’ve had physicians crying, nurses crying, nurses in my office having a hard time. People are trying not to get cynical,” he said, adding that he too is struggling. “I’ve watched way north of 20 people die in the last few weeks and none of them needed to die.”

He continued, “We’re having trouble with scheduling elective surgeries, we have patients with cancer that can’t get their surgery because we don’t have any place to room them. We have patients staying in the ER forever without having a bed to go into.”