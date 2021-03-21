Wind River Reservation at forefront of COVID-19 vaccinations

In the early stages of the pandemic, the Wind River Reservation was at the forefront of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. The latter remains the same, and now they're at the forefront of vaccination efforts within the state.
In conjunction with Fort Washakie Health Center, Dr. Paul Ebbert, chief medical officer at Wind River Family and Community Healthcare, has been vaccinating anybody over the age of 16 since mid-January, well ahead of schedule compared to most of the country.
"We were sticking to certain groups at first, and you're working really hard to get those groups done, but you're also sitting on vaccines, so we just opened it up," he said. "We're also vaccinating non-Native people who are affiliated with the tribe in any way, like family members of Native people or they work for the tribe, or they work in a profession where they work on the reservation."
Over the weekend, the Fort Washakie Health Clinic began vaccinating anybody in Fremont County on a first-come, first-served basis at the Shoshone Rose parking lot, according to David Meyers, the Eastern Shoshone tribal health director.
"We've been really aggressive with (trying) to keep people as safe as we can and get everyone vaccinated, even the surrounding communities that work with tribal members," Meyers said.
According to Ebbert, around 20% of the community has received the vaccine. While he had lofty ambitions to vaccinate over 50% of the population by the spring, the lack of vaccine access earlier in the year hindered that process. Regardless, the reservation has a well-stocked vaccine pile, which it is now distributing through appointments, vaccine clinics and weekend events.
Ebbert aims to inoculate 80% of the population by the end of August.
"That's a pretty ambitious goal, but that would be my goal — to get there," he said.
And within the next few weeks, the reservation has plans to start vaccinating anybody who comes to the Wind River Hotel & Casino.
Getting to this point, however, wasn't easy. Both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho suffered tremendous losses during the pandemic. A combination of preexisting conditions and socioeconomic issues put both tribes at greater risk of catching and suffering the worst effects of COVID-19. More than 7% of the people who have died from COVID-19 in Wyoming identified as Native American.
The reservation is home to multi-generational houses where two to three families live on the property, according to Lee Spoonhunter, co-chairman of the Northern Arapaho Business Council, and that facilitates the spread of the virus at a much more rapid rate.
"We turned our casino-hotel into an isolation center on top of the powwow grounds," Spoonhunter said. "The virus affected everybody because we even had young children who had tested positive — we had their parents with them at the casino-hotel quarantining until the children were better."
The tribe's efforts didn't end there. The reservation's medical team, nurses and doctors made it a point to seek out the transient population, test them and house them while they quarantined.
Spoonhunter credits Chief Finance Officer Ryan Ortiz with seeking funds for mobile trailers and Fremont County, which provided cots and helped transport the transient population to one central location.
"We had these modular buildings, which we set up with running water and electricity," Spoonhunter said. "And because our casino was closed at the time, we had our staff there cook meals — breakfast, lunch and dinner — and take it to our people at the camps."
According to Ebbert, the reservation was the leader for COVID-19 testing and accounted for 35% of all tests within the state in the early stages of the pandemic.
"We have the best contact tracing in the state," he said. "The state has tried various things, but they just don't have the personnel for it. We've been committed (from) early on."
And it's paid off, according to Ebbert. By September, the reservation was down to about five cases per week — with random surges here and there — and a significant portion of the population has been inoculated.
Like the rest of the country, the reservation has had to face some hurdles with vaccinating the population, including transportation and combating misinformation.
"Transportation is a huge issue just across Wyoming in itself because we're so rural," Meyers said. "Getting people to the clinics, especially during COVID-19. You have to find a way to protect yourself and protect the people. You don't know who's positive or whatnot. So, it's a little bit of a challenge."
Regardless, Ebbert believes the experience overall has been positive.
In conjunction with the two tribes, the county, the state and Indian country overall, Wind River Reservation is in better shape now than it was last year, and both tribes look forward to a brighter year ahead.
"The state was crucial in providing unexpected support (with) the distribution of goods and services," Meyers said. "There are too many to name, but I thank those in the state and surrounding states from all different communities that thought of the tribe's well-being."