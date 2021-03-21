Wind River Reservation at forefront of COVID-19 vaccinations

In the early stages of the pandemic, the Wind River Reservation was at the forefront of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. The latter remains the same, and now they're at the forefront of vaccination efforts within the state.

In conjunction with Fort Washakie Health Center, Dr. Paul Ebbert, chief medical officer at Wind River Family and Community Healthcare, has been vaccinating anybody over the age of 16 since mid-January, well ahead of schedule compared to most of the country.

"We were sticking to certain groups at first, and you're working really hard to get those groups done, but you're also sitting on vaccines, so we just opened it up," he said. "We're also vaccinating non-Native people who are affiliated with the tribe in any way, like family members of Native people or they work for the tribe, or they work in a profession where they work on the reservation."

Over the weekend, the Fort Washakie Health Clinic began vaccinating anybody in Fremont County on a first-come, first-served basis at the Shoshone Rose parking lot, according to David Meyers, the Eastern Shoshone tribal health director.

"We've been really aggressive with (trying) to keep people as safe as we can and get everyone vaccinated, even the surrounding communities that work with tribal members," Meyers said.