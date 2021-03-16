Winter storm halts vaccine shipments to Wyoming

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state had anticipated nearly 15,000 vaccine doses to be delivered this week between all three approved manufacturers. It’s likely the storm will also slow local efforts to get shots out as communities hit hardest by the storm are largely shut down while the snow is cleared, Deti said.

What the storm means for individual counties will depend on local health officials.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department closed for two days. Spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said earlier this week that the closures didn’t cause an issue, and vaccine appointments for Monday and Tuesday had been rescheduled for later in the week.

In Laramie County, health officials are saving their vaccine doses for second shots as shipments are delayed.

That health department has rescheduled all of this week’s first shot appointments for next week and will use the shots they have to complete second doses.

In Converse County, the storm forced the health department to reschedule a routine vaccination clinic for eligible residents, according to a Facebook post.

So far, Wyoming has given nearly 117,000 people at least one COVID-19 shot. Almost 74,000 people, or 12% of the state’s population, have received two shots. State health officials say they don’t know when a windfall of doses will come, but federal officials have said every U.S. resident who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by the end of May. The previous estimate was the end of July.

