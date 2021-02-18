Winter storms across US will delay vaccine shipments to Wyoming

Winter storms in other parts of the U.S. will delay Wyoming's expected COVID-19 vaccine shipments this week, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.
Doses of the Moderna vaccine will not arrive in Wyoming this week. The state had expected to receive 5,700 first doses and 3,700 second doses of that vaccine.
It is not clear when the shipments will arrive, but the delay is expected to affect already scheduled vaccine appointments across the state. Only Fremont and Platte counties were not scheduled to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, according to health department records.
“Unfortunately, while we don’t have details available, we expect distribution plans and appointments in many of our counties may be affected in the coming days,” Angie Van Houten, a Wyoming health department official, said in a news release. “As we get more information from the national level, we will let our county and healthcare provider partners know what they can plan to receive and when.”
The delays will affect when some residents receive their second dose of vaccine, which is required to reach the 94.5% efficacy promised by Moderna. But Van Houten said the setback won't require those individuals to "start over."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a person can wait up to six weeks to receive their second vaccine dose without affecting the vaccine's efficacy.
CDC officials said Wednesday that shipping delays at UPS and FedEx amid record-setting winter storms in many parts of the county are causing some of the delays, according to several national media outlets.
In other vaccine news, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Thursday afternoon announced anyone 65 and older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Prior to Thursday, people needed to be at least 70 years old to be eligible.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Casper Star-Tribune.
With the change, anyone 65 and older, K-12 school staff, health care workers, child care providers and first responders are now all eligible for the vaccine in Natrona County, according to the county health department.
The next group to become eligible here will likely be people from 16 to 64 with preexisting conditions, health department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said in a statement.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes