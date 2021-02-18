Winter storms across US will delay vaccine shipments to Wyoming

Winter storms in other parts of the U.S. will delay Wyoming's expected COVID-19 vaccine shipments this week, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine will not arrive in Wyoming this week. The state had expected to receive 5,700 first doses and 3,700 second doses of that vaccine.

It is not clear when the shipments will arrive, but the delay is expected to affect already scheduled vaccine appointments across the state. Only Fremont and Platte counties were not scheduled to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, according to health department records.

“Unfortunately, while we don’t have details available, we expect distribution plans and appointments in many of our counties may be affected in the coming days,” Angie Van Houten, a Wyoming health department official, said in a news release. “As we get more information from the national level, we will let our county and healthcare provider partners know what they can plan to receive and when.”

The delays will affect when some residents receive their second dose of vaccine, which is required to reach the 94.5% efficacy promised by Moderna. But Van Houten said the setback won't require those individuals to "start over."