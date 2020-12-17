With approval of second COVID-19 vaccine near, Wyoming could see 27,000 doses this month

Wyoming next week is tentatively scheduled to receive 10,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to an information sheet published by the Wyoming Department of Health.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel approved the second COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Thursday, following last week’s approval of the Pfier-BioNTech vaccine. The FDA itself is expected approve the second vaccine.
A vaccine distribution schedule anticipating the second vaccine’s approval puts 10,000 Moderna doses and nearly 6,000 Pfizer doses in the state next week.
The figures are tentative. The schedule, dated Monday, estimates just over 27,000 vaccine doses will be delivered to the state by the end of December. “If the estimates and expectations about vaccine production and authorizations continue as planned, each Wyoming county should receive enough vaccines to cover most individuals in the Phase 1a priority group within a few weeks,” the document reads.
Those Phase 1a populations include health care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities. The state has broken that phase into tiers, prioritizing hospital employees with direct exposure to COVID-19 patients and emergency medics as the first in line. The entire list of Phase 1a tiers is also available on the health department’s website.
The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that requires a heavy-duty, and expensive, freezer. Only a handful of health departments and hospitals in the state have a freezer cold enough, Natrona County’s health department being one of them.
The Moderna vaccine, which does not require ultra-cold storage, will go to the remaining counties. Vaccine shipments will be divided between the counties' hospitals and health departments, with the hospitals receiving 75% of the shipment in most cases. According to the distribution schedule, every county will have at least 100 vaccine doses by next week.
Just under 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were distributed in the state this week.
A shipment of 975 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived at both the Natrona County and Laramie County health departments Monday. On Tuesday, 10 Cheyenne health care workers became the first in the state to receive the long-awaited shot, and hospitals in Cody, Jackson and Gillette received their first vaccine shipments.
Wednesday, it was Natrona County’s turn to start doling out shots. Sixty-five members of the Wyoming Medical Center staff and roughly 10 firefighters were inoculated in the county Wednesday.
