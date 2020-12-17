With approval of second COVID-19 vaccine near, Wyoming could see 27,000 doses this month

Wyoming next week is tentatively scheduled to receive 10,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to an information sheet published by the Wyoming Department of Health.

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel approved the second COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Thursday, following last week’s approval of the Pfier-BioNTech vaccine. The FDA itself is expected approve the second vaccine.

A vaccine distribution schedule anticipating the second vaccine’s approval puts 10,000 Moderna doses and nearly 6,000 Pfizer doses in the state next week.

The figures are tentative. The schedule, dated Monday, estimates just over 27,000 vaccine doses will be delivered to the state by the end of December. “If the estimates and expectations about vaccine production and authorizations continue as planned, each Wyoming county should receive enough vaccines to cover most individuals in the Phase 1a priority group within a few weeks,” the document reads.