With omicron looming, vaccine mandate enforcement on pause in Wyoming

In 2021, as vaccines against COVID-19 were rolled out to the general population, federal mandates soon followed.

Wyoming, where Gov. Mark Gordon has long maintained there will be no state-level mandates, has joined several other states in challenging those orders through the courts. So far, those challenges have worked by at least pausing enforcement in Wyoming, but changes may soon be coming through the courts.

At the same time, a new, more transmissible variant is dominating cases in larger cities and driving the largest surge of the pandemic, with an average of 265,000 new cases reported per day.

And as of this week, the state’s vaccination rate — 47.4% — is the second-lowest in the country, with only Idaho reporting a lower percentage of fully vaccinated people according to data from the New York Times.

By Wednesday, Wyoming had only reported six verified cases of omicron in the state.

But, just as with the delta variant, Natrona County Health Officer Mark Dowell said, Wyoming can expect a late spike from omicron.

“From what little we know so far, it may cause fewer hospitalizations,” Dowell said. “But for those who are not vaccinated, it could act just like delta… since our vaccination rates in the state are flat, I expect eventually an uptick in hospitalizations and potential deaths again.”

On Dec. 17, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removed a stay on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) mandate that had been paused by an earlier decision in the Fifth Circuit. As written, businesses with 100 or more employees would require workers to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, plus wear a mask while inside.

The next day, Gordon announced that Wyoming and 26 other states asked the Supreme Court to block enforcement of the mandate. The court will hear that case on Jan. 7, just three days before the mandate is set to be enacted.

Most enforcement, if and when mandates do go into effect, will likely be done by employers, who are responsible for polling their workers on their vaccine status. They will also likely face the task of arranging weekly testing for those who haven’t gotten a shot.

OSHA has said it will not issue citations for non-compliance with the testing requirement in the first month of implementation.

A bill looking to repeal that mandate across the nation passed in the U.S. Senate earlier in December, but would have to overcome a Democrat-controlled House and a potential presidential veto to effectively block the order.

A separate mandate from President Joe Biden requiring anyone working in health care facilities that accept Medicare and Medicaid was also put on pause for Wyoming after an injunction in the Eighth Circuit.

But many facilities or healthcare companies, including Wyoming Medical Center’s parent company, Banner, have implemented their own mandates. A small number of WMC employees did leave their posts or were terminated for refusing to comply with the requirement, which went into effect at the start of November.

Speaking from the hospital on Wednesday, Dowell said that he’s mixed on the prospect of wider vaccine mandates, though heavily in support of mandates for those in healthcare.

“I would think we wouldn’t have to do that. I would think people would just want to do the right thing to help everybody else,” he said.

And although cases have declined since the most recent surge, Dowell says that he’s still seeing people die from COVID-19 at WMC far too often. Others who survive the virus emerge with costly hospital bills — he said that he’d recently seen one case that racked up more than $1 million.

“For people of Wyoming, if they don’t think this is the real deal, read the statistics and ask those that are in the trenches,” Dowell said. “It is awful.”

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

