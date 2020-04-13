With positivity and peace, Worland woman survives near-fatal coronavirus infection

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sixteen days passed between the day Lory August was admitted to a Thermopolis hospital and the day she was wheeled out of it. During those 16 days, as her family prayed and was told to expect the worst, Lory worried about dying alone, cut off by the disease that threatened her life.

“Even if I could FaceTime and talk to them and see them through the window, it was me alone,” she said. “I didn’t want to die alone. I wanted to be at home. Every time I talked to them, I wanted to come home. I want to go home. If I was going to die, I wanted to die with my family around me.”

On March 14, Lory had come back to Worland after a trip to Omaha, Nebraska, with her husband, Dan (Lory calls him Danny). She’d been battling cancer, first in her breasts and then in her spine. The chemotherapy had shot her immune system to pieces. After she got home, her chest grew tight and she started coughing. She developed a fever.

Lory figured she had pneumonia, an illness known to her by then. She isolated herself at home, not wanting to get Danny or anyone else sick. Her daughter, Shealynn August, had just come to visit from Louisiana with the grandkids.