With term set to start, UW describes details of reopening to faculty

With less than three weeks left before classes begin, the University of Wyoming described to faculty Monday night how to address noncompliance of health orders, which includes the option of terminating staff and expelling students who ignored the various requirements, and how to deal with classrooms with capacities smaller than the students enrolled in them.
“We’ve worked extremely hard, without assuming we should open but to look at every possible pathway to safety,” newly installed UW president Ed Seidel said at the outset of the faculty town hall. “We believe we can open safely, and we have a lot of procedures put in place in order to ensure that we can. But we’re also going to make sure that we’re very nimble. As situations develop, we may have to decide we have to go into a pause or we may have to decide we can’t continue on-campus classes.”
Throughout the forum, university leaders answered questions from faculty about how exactly UW’s reopening will unfold. The university released and approved its plan last month, which faculty and staff leaders said they were involved in and broadly supported. The guidelines included mask requirements, single-occupancy dorm rooms and daily self-screenings for the virus, which must be recorded in a university mobile and desktop app.
Seidel said that he hoped to make UW a more healthy and aggressively anti-coronavirus area than many of the students’ home communities, with better testing and stronger mandates.
The questions Monday were largely aimed at teasing out specifics about how the reopening would unfold. An early question was how the various health requirements would be enforced and what repercussions employees and students may face for ignoring them.
Tom Koczara, the university’s top human resources official, said that “correction action” on the employee side will range from informal discussions to full termination. Each case, he said, would be different.
The school’s interim provost, Anne Alexander, said the same would be true with students.
“We’re very serious about this,” she said. “We have always modeled on progressive discipline, so we start with the conversation and education, we follow up. Then, if necessary, with moving more toward a probation and suspension, and truly if it becomes necessary, termination from the institution.”
Koczara said staff and students will be able to use a to-be-launched tool that will allow them to anonymously report fellow students or employees who aren’t obeying the health requirements.
Before returning to campus, all students and employees — regardless of whether they’re based in Laramie — will have to take a test, which they can order online, before returning to campus.
One of the more eye-popping moments from the town hall came when Kyle Moore, the university’s enrollment point man, said that the school had reduced classroom capacity by about 80% to accommodate for social distancing rules. He said the university now has 13 classrooms that can safely hold more than 25 students.
He and Alexander said professors will likely have to find a way to rotate students in and out of the physical classroom throughout the week and semester and that instruction will have to be jointly available online. A significant portion of the school’s course offerings have already been shifted online.
There remains the significant question about what’s to come with the university’s football season. Tom Burman, the school’s athletic director, told listening faculty that there’s “no way” War Memorial Stadium will be anywhere close to its 30,000-spectator capacity, that he didn’t know what the Mountain West Conference would determine for the upcoming season and that virtually all parts of the game day experience would be altered.
Grappling with how to reopen a state university amid a pandemic would seem to be difficult enough on its own. But the university is also facing the prospect of steep budget cuts as part of the state’s overall revenue decline. Though the town hall was mostly focused on the pandemic, Alexander did answer one question about finances.
She said cuts would be “severe” and that the situation was “dire.” She said the reductions necessary wouldn’t be as easy as cutting off international travel. She indicated that more information was to come on that front and that the campus would be involved in those discussions.
