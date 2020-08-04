With term set to start, UW describes details of reopening to faculty

The questions Monday were largely aimed at teasing out specifics about how the reopening would unfold. An early question was how the various health requirements would be enforced and what repercussions employees and students may face for ignoring them.

Tom Koczara, the university’s top human resources official, said that “correction action” on the employee side will range from informal discussions to full termination. Each case, he said, would be different.

The school’s interim provost, Anne Alexander, said the same would be true with students.

“We’re very serious about this,” she said. “We have always modeled on progressive discipline, so we start with the conversation and education, we follow up. Then, if necessary, with moving more toward a probation and suspension, and truly if it becomes necessary, termination from the institution.”

Koczara said staff and students will be able to use a to-be-launched tool that will allow them to anonymously report fellow students or employees who aren’t obeying the health requirements.

Before returning to campus, all students and employees — regardless of whether they’re based in Laramie — will have to take a test, which they can order online, before returning to campus.