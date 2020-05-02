With three deaths and 14 confirmed cases, Wheeler family devastated by COVID-19

During her brief stay in the hospital, Antelope remembered seeing her relatives in passing.

“When they rolled me from the emergency room to the room I was going to be in, I looked to my left, and they drove me by all four of them” — Larry, Gloria and Dawn Wheeler, and Dawn’s daughter Ashley Wheeler, who recovered later.

“It was so hard just going by them,” she said.

When Antelope recovered, the whole family got tested again, and this time the children were tested as well. All tested negative for the illness except for Antelope’s mother and her daughter, Morgan.

Now that she’s been cleared by two consecutive negative test results, Antelope, a licensed practicing nurse, will soon be able to return to her work at Wind River Cares.

She still struggles with fatigue, but said she knows how lucky she is.

“My mother’s brother Lawrence Wheeler, sister-in-law Gloria… and Dawn were not as fortunate.”

Antelope has diabetes, but says she is in “very good control” of it. “I also have a liver disease, but my lungs and heart are good.”

At 51, she is just three years younger than the late Dawn Wheeler, 54, who also had diabetes.