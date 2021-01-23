With UK variant of virus present in Wyoming, officials caution residents not to let guard down

COVID-19 cases are falling in Natrona County and Wyoming. Vaccines have begun rolling out in every county in the state. Hospitalizations are at their lowest point since October.

But as the clouds appear to thin, officials caution residents not to let their guard down amid still high transmission levels and a new, more contagious virus variant.

Natrona County is still seeing moderate to high transmission of the novel coronavirus, according to metrics set by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Gov. Mark Gordon has said the state is using these metrics for decisions about public health orders, including whether to grant exceptions to counties that request them.

As cases level, however, another threat has emerged. Virus mutations are common and often harmless, but a coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom is worrying health officials across the globe.

The new variant was identified Jan. 16 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.