With UK variant of virus present in Wyoming, officials caution residents not to let guard down

COVID-19 cases are falling in Natrona County and Wyoming. Vaccines have begun rolling out in every county in the state. Hospitalizations are at their lowest point since October.
But as the clouds appear to thin, officials caution residents not to let their guard down amid still high transmission levels and a new, more contagious virus variant.
Natrona County is still seeing moderate to high transmission of the novel coronavirus, according to metrics set by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Gov. Mark Gordon has said the state is using these metrics for decisions about public health orders, including whether to grant exceptions to counties that request them.
As cases level, however, another threat has emerged. Virus mutations are common and often harmless, but a coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom is worrying health officials across the globe.
The new variant was identified Jan. 16 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
“It is not unusual for variants to emerge with viruses and that’s been happening during this pandemic with COVID-19,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a statement at the time. “However, this strain is more transmissible than previous COVID-19 variants and that is a serious concern.”
The variant does not appear to make people sicker, Harrist added. But it spreads more easily, which could result in more infections, and with them, additional hospitalizations and deaths.British and Danish researchers have estimated the new variant is between 50% and 70% more contagious, meaning as it spreads more people will be affected, and so more people will likely become seriously ill.
“(It) can certainly lead to another uptick or outbreak in our community,” Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell said of the new variant.
He doesn’t think the mutation will cause a surge like November’s but said people should take it seriously.
“This is not just somewhere else in the country,” he said. “It’s here.”
It’s unclear if the variant is more dangerous. Experts have said it does not seem to cause more severe illness, but some data presented by British researchers suggests the variant “may be associated with a higher degree of mortality,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Friday.
The variant is already present in Teton County, where it was identified last week. County Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell told residents in a livestreamed community update Friday if they have COVID-19 they “should assume it’s the more contagious strain.”
Teton County is the only community still in the White House task force’s most severe transmission category and has seen a dramatic increase in cases to begin the new year.
Hailey Bloom, spokesperson for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, said they were paying close attention to the new variant, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting to be the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.
“Our main concern remains that because it’s more transmissible more people will get ill and we will have a large hospital surge,” she wrote in an email.
Dowell said whether the new variant poses a true threat will come down to whether the public continues to wear masks and social distance, adding that he was “optimistic but realistic.”
So far, it seems the community is responding to those measures.
The virus reached a high in November, when more than 2,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Natrona County were active. That’s fallen to just over 300 cases as of Friday. Dowell attributes that improvement to face masks.
“I’m not naive enough to think everyone in the community is always masking,” he said, but he believes the mask mandate “has made a huge difference.”
Dowell signed a public health order Nov. 18 requiring face masks in most public places when it seemed the state would not be enacting one. Gordon’s office announced a statewide order more than two weeks after Dowell and health officers in a dozen other counties passed local mandates.
Since those orders went into effect, the state’s total active cases have dropped from nearly 12,000 to just under 1,700 on Friday.
The number of residents hospitalized for the virus has dropped too. Wyoming Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, was treating 75 COVID-19 patients Nov. 25. Friday, there were 14.
Statewide, the number of hospitalizations has dipped below 80 after nearly reaching 250 in November.
Dowell said he was hopeful this trend would continue, but it would fall to residents to remain vigilant.