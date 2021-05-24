WMC CEO shares more on transition to Banner Health

Porter also addressed a rumor that Banner Health is only interested in sending Wyoming patients to its Colorado facilities, which he said couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The reason (Banner) bought it is to keep Wyoming patients in Wyoming,” he said, reiterating one of his primary talking points since arriving in Casper.

Wyoming Medical Center is one of four Banner facilities in the state. The others are critical access hospitals in Torrington, Wheatland and Worland, each with just 25 beds.

Porter explained he wants to see the Casper hospital become a hub to receive patients needing more specialty care from the other Banner facilities as well as Wyoming’s other rural providers.

“You can approach it one of two ways; you can compete,” he said. “That doesn’t make friends. Our position is we want to partner with these hospitals.”

That philosophy is already on display at the Wyoming Medical Center, Porter explained. When he arrived in Casper, the hospital turned away 20-30 patients from outside the county every month.

In his first few months, the hospital ramped up staff and developed a “culture of yes” to accept outside patients, Porter said.