WMC CEO shares more on transition to Banner Health

Wyoming Medical Center’s new CEO Lance Porter wants residents to stop leaving the state for health care.
He shared a vision with Casper’s Rotary Club on Monday for making the state’s largest hospital more collaborative and more specialized. But before those goals can become reality, the hospital must finish its transition from an independent medical center to a regional hub for a large nonprofit system.
Wyoming Medical Center became a Banner Health hospital Oct. 1. Discussions about an affiliation deal had been ongoing since at least January 2020, but getting to the finish line took a litany of public meetings, approval from a handful of governing boards and a $157 million sale to Banner Health of Natrona County-owned land upon which WMC’s facilities are located.
Banner operates nearly 30 hospitals around the West, including four in Wyoming. But there’s still work to do before the Casper hospital is fully “integrated” with the Banner system, Porter previously said.
That integration includes a lot of crossing T’s and dotting I’s, but it also means evaluating the staff, equipment and resources that make the hospital go.
During the surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations this fall and winter, that work was put on the back burner, Porter told the Star-Tribune in December.
At one point, half of the hospital’s more than 200 beds were filled with COVID-19 patients, Porter told Rotary members Monday. But now, with only about 10 patients hospitalized in Casper with the virus, the transition is full speed ahead.
A condition of the hospital’s October sale to Banner was that employees would keep their jobs for a full year as the two institutions merged. But after the first year, Banner can begin finding “efficiencies.”
One Rotarian asked Porter on Monday if that is going to result in jobs being outsourced. Porter did not answer directly but did say some positions could be at risk. He doesn’t anticipate much of an impact on front-line employees like physicians, nurses or those delivering care to patients.
“Your biggest risk is in some of the administrative areas,” he said, adding employees should know the fate of their positions by July.
Porter also addressed a rumor that Banner Health is only interested in sending Wyoming patients to its Colorado facilities, which he said couldn’t be further from the truth.
“The reason (Banner) bought it is to keep Wyoming patients in Wyoming,” he said, reiterating one of his primary talking points since arriving in Casper.
Wyoming Medical Center is one of four Banner facilities in the state. The others are critical access hospitals in Torrington, Wheatland and Worland, each with just 25 beds.
Porter explained he wants to see the Casper hospital become a hub to receive patients needing more specialty care from the other Banner facilities as well as Wyoming’s other rural providers.
“You can approach it one of two ways; you can compete,” he said. “That doesn’t make friends. Our position is we want to partner with these hospitals.”
That philosophy is already on display at the Wyoming Medical Center, Porter explained. When he arrived in Casper, the hospital turned away 20-30 patients from outside the county every month.
In his first few months, the hospital ramped up staff and developed a “culture of yes” to accept outside patients, Porter said.
“Since January, the number of patients we turn away is in the single digits,” he said.
Soon, he hopes the hospital will be able to provide even more specialty care. Banner’s four focus areas are in orthopedics and trauma, cardiovascular care, oncology, and pediatrics and women’s care.
Porter said oncology experts are particularly needed, as right now most Wyoming cancer patients need to seek care out of state. He also said the hospital is hoping to expand its small Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes