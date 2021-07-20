WMC employees will be required to get COVID-19 vaccine

Wyoming Medical Center employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than Nov. 1, according to a new policy.
Banner Health, which acquired the hospital in October, issued a statement Tuesday that “being vaccinated for COVID-19 will be a condition of employment.”
“We care for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and we owe it to them to take every measure possible to ensure the safest care environment,” Banner president and CEO Peter Fine said in a statement. “The vaccine data has fully supported the safety and efficacy to prevent disease and reduce its severity. There is overwhelming evidence for us to act on behalf of the communities that rely on us to care for and protect them.”
The statement lists a variety of reasons for enacting the new mandate, particularly the rise of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, to prepare for flu season and in anticipation of the Emergency Use Authorization being lifted in favor of full authorization.
Employees will be able to apply for an exemption, details of which will be forthcoming, according to the release.
Vaccines have been widely available to most Wyomingites since late March, but the state trails most of the nation in getting shots in arms. Just over 32% of the state population is fully inoculated against the virus, and the state has the fourth-lowest proportion of both fully vaccinated residents and those who’ve received one shot.
The Delta variant has begun circulating in the state and is at least partly responsible for a surge of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, where 142 Delta patients have been confirmed. The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Tuesday was treating 31 virus patients.
