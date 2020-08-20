Worland teachers express concern about coronavirus preparations as school starts late because of positive cases

Worland educators expressed concern about the failure of administrators “to seek broad input” from the community on its reopening plan, hours before the school district delayed the opening of an elementary school because two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
After two staff members at an elementary school tested positive before the school year had even started, the Worland Education Association sent Washakie County School District No. 1 officials a resolution last week criticizing the lack of input that teachers and support personnel had in the reopening process. The resolution accused administrators of not understanding or complying with its own reopening plan and of not communicating with staff about exposure to the virus.
On Aug. 12, when Superintendent David Nicholas said he received the letter, the school board held an emergency meeting. Two staff members at Eastside Elementary School had tested positive for the virus, and 10 more were quarantined after being exposed to it. The school hadn’t reopened yet but was scheduled to this week. That restart was delayed by two days, until Aug. 20.
Vickie Overcast, the president of the education association in Worland, said there was a “miscommunication” about the Eastside situation, which she said had been resolved. But she said the restart plan was developed over the summer with “limited” input from staff and parents; a focus group of three teachers and one parent helped draw up the document, she said. Support personnel at the district weren’t included in the process.
“The biggest impact of Covid-19 to our school community has been for this group of people from the beginning,” Overcast told the Star-Tribune in an email. “They have been on the front line cleaning, disinfecting, making lunches, handing out lunches, delivering food and packets to our students, and zooming with our special needs population to ensure their success.”
The resolution from the education association broadly accuses the board of not soliciting enough input from its employees and not properly training staff. But Nicholas said he met with the education association in late July to discuss the plan. He said educators “supported the plan” and that officials for the group were in the audience during a subsequent board meeting when the outline was approved.
But Overcast said there was little public discussion. She said the district hosted one town hall that wasn’t an open forum and provided limited time for a question-and-answer session. Local health officials were there but “did not field questions nor present information.”
“The concerns mostly center on those at high risk,” she said. “How will they be protected? Are we going to keep the kids in smaller groups as in pods, to lessen the chance of a big outbreak within schools? ... What about specials: Tech, Sped, Library, Art, Music, (English language learners), etc. within the elementary schools and the chance for spreading infection with so much movement of students and staff within schools?”
The resolution lists 15 items that the education association urged the district and school board to undertake. They include a request — already denied — that schools not be reopened until after Labor Day, that the district hold multiple public meetings, that schools organize students into pods to limit outbreak potential, that every school have an on-site nurse, that communication improves and that policies and plans be made for employees at risk for serious infection.
Nicholas told the Star-Tribune that he had reviewed the letter and its demands. He said he and “administration, trustees, and teachers will consider the 15 items and see if there are places in our approved Reentry plan that would benefit from these ideas.”
Overcast and Nicholas both expressed the same goal: to have students in school as safely as possible.
The positive cases within the Worland district, and the delayed restart, are the first examples of the coronavirus spreading within a Wyoming school and prompting any sort of change to scheduled operations. Buildings and districts across the state are set to reopen in the coming weeks; most of them will begin in-person instruction again for the first time since mid-March, when state officials first recommended and then ordered schools be closed.
Each district built its own reopening plan, though there are certain state-level guidelines — like that students and staff must wear masks when they can’t stay 6 feet apart.
Reopening has been a contentious topic nationally. Some schools have elected to stay completely online, though high-level officials — including President Donald Trump — have pushed for all schools to open to in-person instruction this year. In several cases, though, the virus spread within days or even hours of buildings reopening.
In Wyoming, the virus has had a relatively light footprint, especially in comparison to past hot spots like New York, Texas, California and Arizona. There have been 2,940 confirmed cases of the virus here and 34 deaths.
Not all Wyoming districts will open their doors again in the next few weeks. Several school districts on the Wind River Reservation — which has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic — have said they’ll begin the fall semester online. The reservation had a sweeping shelter-in-place order in effect for months, though it’s been somewhat loosened recently. The districts there said they would reevaluate in-person learning in mid-October.
The University of Wyoming also will begin its school year online before phasing students back into the classroom. That decision was made after several weeks of planning for in-person learning, but a spokesman for UW said the school wasn’t able to get its testing and processing capacity to a sufficient level by next week. In the days after that decision was announced, the university confirmed its first cases within the dorms — several student athletes have tested positive, along with staff members and students in off-campus housing.
The virus is largely mild in younger people. But it represents a significant risk to older and sicker Americans, which is the primary concern of health officials around school reopenings: that the virus will spread within those four walls and that students will spread the disease to staff and then take it home with them, to parents and grandparents.
