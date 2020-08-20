Worland teachers express concern about coronavirus preparations as school starts late because of positive cases

The resolution lists 15 items that the education association urged the district and school board to undertake. They include a request — already denied — that schools not be reopened until after Labor Day, that the district hold multiple public meetings, that schools organize students into pods to limit outbreak potential, that every school have an on-site nurse, that communication improves and that policies and plans be made for employees at risk for serious infection.

Nicholas told the Star-Tribune that he had reviewed the letter and its demands. He said he and “administration, trustees, and teachers will consider the 15 items and see if there are places in our approved Reentry plan that would benefit from these ideas.”

Overcast and Nicholas both expressed the same goal: to have students in school as safely as possible.

The positive cases within the Worland district, and the delayed restart, are the first examples of the coronavirus spreading within a Wyoming school and prompting any sort of change to scheduled operations. Buildings and districts across the state are set to reopen in the coming weeks; most of them will begin in-person instruction again for the first time since mid-March, when state officials first recommended and then ordered schools be closed.