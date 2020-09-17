Wyoming announces additional COVID-19 deaths in Natrona, Goshen and Park counties

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three more Wyoming residents have died after contracting the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday morning.

An older Natrona County man died last week, an older Goshen County man died earlier this month after being exposed in Wyoming and hospitalized for treatment out of state, and an older Park County man who had not been hospitalized died within the last week.

The Natrona County and Park County men had health conditions that put patients at higher risk of suffering the worst effects of COVID-19. It is not known whether the Goshen County man had preexisting conditions that put him at higher risk.

There have now been 49 recorded deaths of Wyoming coronavirus patients, including 12 announced this month — the most in a single month since the coronavirus began. Eleven deaths were announced in August.

Natrona County has now had four recorded deaths. Goshen and Park counties have had two each.

Fremont County has the most recorded COVID-19 deaths in the state: 14. Washakie (six), Laramie (four), Sheridan (four), Carbon (two), Sweetwater (two) and Uinta (two) counties have also recorded multiple deaths. Big Horn, Campbell, Johnson, Lincoln, Platte, Sublette and Teton counties have recorded one death each.