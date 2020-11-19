Wyoming announces more than 1,000 recoveries in single day for first time

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 894 on Thursday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 739 and the number of probable cases rising by 155, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
A record 1,152 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 991 confirmed and 161 probable.
The 1,152 total new recoveries added more than doubles the previous record of 505 on Tuesday.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (44), Big Horn (seven), Campbell (70), Carbon (15), Converse (eight), Crook (16), Fremont (71), Goshen (17), Hot Springs (five), Johnson (four), Laramie (217), Lincoln (14), Natrona (111), Park (20), Platte, Sheridan (29), Sublette (10), Sweetwater (31), Teton (27), Uinta (16), Washakie (four) and Weston (two) counties. The department subtracted one case from Niobrara County's total.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 9,496 (11,089 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 209 (down one from Wednesday)
Deaths: 176 (32 this week, 89 this month)
Total cases: 26,167 (22,489 confirmed, 12,817 probable)
Total recoveries: 14,904 (12,817 confirmed, 2,087 probable)
Total tests: 354,329 (152,619 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 718.8 per day. That number is up 11.9 from a day ago, up 179.5 from a week ago and up 548 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 815.9 per day. That number is up 19.4 from a day ago, up 184.7 from a week ago and up 618.3 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 9,496. That number is down 273 from a day ago, up 2,130 from a week ago and up 7,433 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 11,089. That number is down 279 from a day ago, up 3,892 from a week ago and up 8,631 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Natrona (1,306), Laramie (1,252) and Campbell (709) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (62.5%), Goshen (46.2%) and Natrona (40.5%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: fifth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 19th most (third most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (10th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany 2,524 (221)
- Big Horn 369 (39)
- Campbell 2,213 (206)
- Carbon 478 (48)
- Converse 335 (193)
- Crook 245 (21)
- Fremont 2,401 (333)
- Goshen 439 (48)
- Hot Springs 94 (9)
- Johnson 162 (73)
- Laramie 3,192 (663)
- Lincoln 483 (78)
- Natrona 3,223 (691)
- Niobrara 24 (59)
- Park 1,026 (113)
- Platte 180 (100)
- Sheridan 1,233 (253)
- Sublette 240 (95)
- Sweetwater 1,186 (83)
- Teton 1,264 (34)
- Uinta 660 (209)
- Washakie 225 (49)
- Weston 293 (62)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 36
- Fremont: 25
- Laramie: 18
- Big Horn: 10
- Sheridan: 10
- Albany: 9
- Campbell: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Carbon: 6
- Converse: 6
- Goshen: 6
- Lincoln: 6
- Sweetwater: 6
- Platte: 5
- Crook: 4
- Johnson: 4
- Park: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Teton: 2
- Sublette: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.