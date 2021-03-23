Wyoming announces two new COVID-19 deaths

Two more Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.

With the latest deaths, there have now been 695 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Both deaths announced Tuesday occurred in March.

One of the deceased was an adult Natrona County man who had been hospitalized before his death. The health department did not know if he had underlying health conditions putting him at risk for severe COVID-19 complications.

The other deceased is an older Park County man who had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

Natrona County has registered 133 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, more than anywhere else in the state. Laramie County is the only other county that has lost more than 100 residents lost to COVID-19.