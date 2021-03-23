Wyoming announces two new COVID-19 deaths

Two more Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.
With the latest deaths, there have now been 695 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Both deaths announced Tuesday occurred in March.
One of the deceased was an adult Natrona County man who had been hospitalized before his death. The health department did not know if he had underlying health conditions putting him at risk for severe COVID-19 complications.
The other deceased is an older Park County man who had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
Natrona County has registered 133 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, more than anywhere else in the state. Laramie County is the only other county that has lost more than 100 residents lost to COVID-19.
As Wyoming deaths near 700 since the start of the pandemic, virus mortality in the state is slowing. Virus-related deaths in Wyoming are occurring at the slowest pace since October.
Since mid-February, Wyoming has recorded fewer than 10 deaths per week. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it's still a dramatic turn from early this winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
The death toll and hospitalizations soared through November, leading more than half of Wyoming’s counties to implement face mask mandates. The state followed, imposing a mask requirement in early December. COVID-19 cases have plummeted since those orders went into effect and hospital capacity has fallen to pre-surge levels. The mask order has since been lifted.
Restrictions on restaurants, theaters, bars and gyms are also gone.
Health officials warn residents should still mask and socially distance, but that this March is much more hopeful than the last.
Nearly 15% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 22% of people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. President Joe Biden has said he believes all U.S. residents who want a vaccine will have access by the end of May.