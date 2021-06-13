Wyoming awarded $38 million CDC grant to bridge pandemic health disparities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded Wyoming $38.3 million to address health disparities in the state’s pandemic response.

Wyoming’s grant is part of a larger $2.25 billion CDC program to bridge the gap for “underserved” communities by putting resources specifically toward high-risk populations, particularly where a geographic or racial health disparity exists.

“Data show that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected some populations and placed them at higher risk, including those who are medically underserved, racial and ethnic minority groups, and people living in rural communities. These groups may experience higher risk of exposure, infection, hospitalization, and mortality,” a CDC statement on the grant reads.

Indeed, COVID-19 did not touch all Wyomingites equally. American Indians make up less than 3% of the state’s population but make up more than 7% of the state’s 725 virus deaths.

In addition to racial disparities, the CDC has required grantees to dedicate a specific dollar amount to serve rural communities. Nearly 60% of Wyoming’s award is dedicated to that purpose, according to the CDC.

