Wyoming cancellations and closures caused by coronavirus

Refresh this page for continuous updates on all events in the area that have been affected by COVID-19:
Closed:
- Natrona County School District (until April 5)
- City of Evansville
- Laramie County School District No. 1 (until April 6)
- Laramie County School District No. 2
- Teton County School District (until April 5)
- Fremont County School District No. 14 (two weeks)
- Fremont County School District No. 1 (through April 6)
- Fremont County School District No. 6
- Sweetwater School District No. 2
- Uinta County School District No. 1 (through first week of April)
- All three Sheridan County school districts
- Carbon County School District No. 1
- Carbon County School District No. 2
- Uinta County School District No. 1
- Johnson County School District No. 1
- Crook County School District No. 1
- Converse County School District No. 2 (until April 5)
- Casper Recreation Center
- Casper Aquatics Center
- Casper Ice Arena
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (until schools reopen)
- YMCA of Natrona County
Canceled or indefinitely suspended:
- All in-person portions of the presidential Democratic caucus
- All University of Wyoming athletics competitions
- Natrona County Library programming (other services still open)
- Queen Bee Redhatters luncheon (March 19)
- Central Wyoming Homebuilders Association Home and Garden Show (March 20-22)
- Casper Elks Lodge Casino Night (March 21)
- Casper Chamber Music Society concert with Feste Fantini and Trinkle Brass Works
- Artcore's Enchantment Theater show
- Artcore's Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company show
- Wyoming Food for Thought Project's Winter Maker Market (until further notice)
- Friends of the Library book sale and associated pre-sales (April 2, 3 and 4, Casper)
- Casper Youth Baseball practices (until April 6)
- 30th Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament
- AAU volleyball (at least next three weekends, including Riverton volleyball tournament)
- Rendezvous Spring Festival in Jackson
- Wyoming Untrapped workshops (March 23-26)
- Jackson Hole Aerial Tram
- Wind River Hotel & Casino's Club 55 promotions (as of March 24)
- All large theater events at Jackson's Center for the Arts (through April 10)
- First three rodeos of the Central Rocky Mountain Region spring season
- All Special Olympics Wyoming events through the end of May
Postponed:
- Cher concert (from April 24 to Oct. 4)
- Foreigner concert (date not yet set)
- National Junior College Athletic Association basketball tournaments (tentatively set for April 20)
Limited/altered:
- WyoMovies (all movies reduced to 50 percent capacity)
- Wyoming Aeronautics Commission's March 17 meeting (moved to teleconference; dinner and tours canceled)
Did we miss something? Email us at editors@trib.com.