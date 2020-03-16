Wyoming cancellations and closures caused by coronavirus
From the What Wyoming needs to know about coronavirus series

Refresh this page for continuous updates on all events in the area that have been affected by COVID-19:

Closed:

  • Natrona County School District (until April 5)
  • City of Evansville
  • Laramie County School District No. 1 (until April 6)
  • Laramie County School District No. 2
  • Teton County School District (until April 5)
  • Fremont County School District No. 14 (two weeks)
  • Fremont County School District No. 1 (through April 6)
  • Fremont County School District No. 6
  • Sweetwater School District No. 2
  • Uinta County School District No. 1 (through first week of April)
  • All three Sheridan County school districts
  • Carbon County School District No. 1
  • Carbon County School District No. 2
  • Uinta County School District No. 1
  • Johnson County School District No. 1
  • Crook County School District No. 1
  • Converse County School District No. 2 (until April 5)
  • Casper Recreation Center
  • Casper Aquatics Center
  • Casper Ice Arena
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (until schools reopen)
  • YMCA of Natrona County

Canceled or indefinitely suspended:

  • All in-person portions of the presidential Democratic caucus
  • All University of Wyoming athletics competitions
  • Natrona County Library programming (other services still open)
  • Queen Bee Redhatters luncheon (March 19)
  • Central Wyoming Homebuilders Association Home and Garden Show (March 20-22)
  • Casper Elks Lodge Casino Night (March 21)
  • Casper Chamber Music Society concert with Feste Fantini and Trinkle Brass Works
  • Artcore's Enchantment Theater show
  • Artcore's Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company show
  • Wyoming Food for Thought Project's Winter Maker Market (until further notice)
  • Friends of the Library book sale and associated pre-sales (April 2, 3 and 4, Casper)
  • Casper Youth Baseball practices (until April 6)
  • 30th Annual Casper Youth Basketball Tournament
  • AAU volleyball (at least next three weekends, including Riverton volleyball tournament)
  • Rendezvous Spring Festival in Jackson
  • Wyoming Untrapped workshops (March 23-26)
  • Jackson Hole Aerial Tram
  • Wind River Hotel & Casino's Club 55 promotions (as of March 24)
  • All large theater events at Jackson's Center for the Arts (through April 10)
  • First three rodeos of the Central Rocky Mountain Region spring season
  • All Special Olympics Wyoming events through the end of May

Postponed:

  • Cher concert (from April 24 to Oct. 4)
  • Foreigner concert (date not yet set)
  • National Junior College Athletic Association basketball tournaments (tentatively set for April 20)

Limited/altered:

  • WyoMovies (all movies reduced to 50 percent capacity)
  • Wyoming Aeronautics Commission's March 17 meeting (moved to teleconference; dinner and tours canceled)

Did we miss something? Email us at editors@trib.com.

 
