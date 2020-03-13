Wyoming cancellations and postponements caused by coronavirus

Refresh this page for continuous updates on all events in the area that have been affected by COVID-19:
Canceled or indefinitely suspended:
- All in-person portions of the presidential Democratic caucus
- All University of Wyoming athletics competitions
- Wyoming High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships
- Wyoming Symphony Orchestra concert on March 14
- Natrona County 4-H Carnival
- Kiwanis Club of Casper's pancake festival
- Wyoming Food for Thought Project's Winter Maker Market (until further notice)
- Rendezvous Spring Festival in Jackson
- Wyoming Untrapped workshops (March 23-26)
- Wind River Hotel & Casino's Club 55 promotions (as of March 24)
Postponed:
- Cher concert (from April 24 to Oct. 4)
- National Junior College Athletic Association basketball tournaments (tentatively set for April 20)
- Casper Youth Baseball practices (until April 6)
Limited:
- WyoMovies (all movies reduced to 50 percent capacity)
Did we miss something? Email us at editors@trib.com.