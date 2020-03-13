Wyoming cancellations and postponements caused by coronavirus
Wyoming cancellations and postponements caused by coronavirus

From the What Wyoming needs to know about coronavirus series
  • Updated
Virus Outbreak College Basketball

A sign posted at an entrance to Dickies Arena where college basketball games in the American Athletic Conference tournament were to be played Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. The tournament was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

 Richard Rodriguez, AP

Refresh this page for continuous updates on all events in the area that have been affected by COVID-19:

Canceled or indefinitely suspended:

  • All in-person portions of the presidential Democratic caucus
  • All University of Wyoming athletics competitions
  • Wyoming High School Class 3A/4A Basketball Championships
  • Wyoming Symphony Orchestra concert on March 14
  • Natrona County 4-H Carnival
  • Kiwanis Club of Casper's pancake festival
  • Wyoming Food for Thought Project's Winter Maker Market (until further notice)
  • Rendezvous Spring Festival in Jackson
  • Wyoming Untrapped workshops (March 23-26)
  • Wind River Hotel & Casino's Club 55 promotions (as of March 24)

Postponed:

  • Cher concert (from April 24 to Oct. 4)
  • National Junior College Athletic Association basketball tournaments (tentatively set for April 20)
  • Casper Youth Baseball practices (until April 6)

Limited:

  • WyoMovies (all movies reduced to 50 percent capacity)

Did we miss something? Email us at editors@trib.com.

 
