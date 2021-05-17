Wyoming considers vaccine incentives as state falls behind much of the country

Programs incentivizing COVID-19 vaccines are popping up across the U.S. as inoculation rates slow nationwide. Officials say similar initiatives could work in Wyoming, where vaccine hesitancy is higher than anywhere else in the nation, though details about possible efforts are sparse.

“We have had preliminary discussion about incentives but it’s still in the deliberative phase,” said Michael Pearlman, communications director for Gov. Mark Gordon.

“The governor strongly believes getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice,” Pearlman added.

He couldn’t offer specifics on those discussions nor could he confirm whether there would be a statewide vaccine incentive program in the future.

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist also declined to offer details but said if the state does pursue vaccine incentives, the efforts would be catered to Wyoming’s rural nature.

“What we really want is something that makes sense for Wyoming and would work here,” Harrist said, adding the department is watching what other states are doing to gauge how plausible a Wyoming-specific initiative could be.