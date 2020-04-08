Wyoming coronavirus cases up to 230, with 73 more people probably sick

There are 230 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming, with another 73 people designated as probable patients of the respiratory disease that's sickened more than 420,000 and killed more than 14,600 nationwide.
Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health began releasing the number of probable cases — defined as someone who has symptoms and is in close contact with a person confirmed to have the disease. In recent weeks, various health officials across the state have been directing large groups of people to assume they have the virus and to self-isolate. In Fremont County alone, where the virus has spread from an assisted-living facility, the number of people told to self-isolate is more than 700 over the past month.
In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Mark Gordon noted that while the state's case total wasn't comparatively large, "it is critical and crucial that we not minimize the impact of this virus or the impact this virus continues to have on our state's health care system and our health care providers."
Gordon said that 3,900 sample collection kits — the swabs and tubes needed to test patients and send those tests to the state lab — were distributed across the state in recent days, which he said was "by far the largest delivery to date." He said telehealth in the state has increased significantly and that more than 260 out-of-state physicians have reached out to offer their services to Wyoming patients. Over the past few weeks, the state medical board has worked to make it easier for those providers, as well as nonpracticing physicians already in Wyoming, to begin helping Wyomingites.
Gordon reiterated his call for people to stay home, avoid trips out in public and to frequently wash their hands. Earlier this week, the state Health Department announced that it was mirroring federal guidance and recommending people wear face masks whenever they're in public settings, like grocery stores.
On Wednesday, nine new cases of the disease were identified. Laramie County jumped to 53, with another 16 people designated as probable cases. Teton County hit 45 patients, with 14 probables. Fremont County remains in third, with 38 cases and seven probables. Natrona County has 27 coronavirus patients with seven probables.
Statewide, 94 people have recovered from the disease, including 20 probable patients. There have been more than 30 hospitalizations in total, and 4,100 samples have been processed by the state and private labs. Of the 230 confirmed cases, 152 were processed by the state lab; the rest came from private labs.
Of the more than 30 hospitalizations, a plurality have been in Fremont County. In a Wednesday news conference, county health officer Dr. Brian Gee said that SageWest — the Lander hospital treating the patients there — was planning to discharge "a couple of patients" and that more critical patients there were improving. Gee said the peak for Fremont County was likely going to be at the end of April. He said "a few" patients are still on ventilators there.
In Natrona County, six patients have recovered, a local health official said Wednesday. A large cluster here, tied to the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, has 12 coronavirus cases, each of which is either a staff member or a patient. A 27th case in the county, which was confirmed Wednesday, is a woman in her 60s whose infection is "related to direct contact" with someone with the disease, the county health department said.
Wyoming has yet to have a death from the disease, the only state without one. Asked about the lack of mortality here at Gordon's press conference, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said she wasn't sure why the state hadn't had a death yet, but that there had been several severely ill patients who'd recovered. She said there had been testing of some people who've died and that all of those tests have thus far come back negative.
"The virus is as serious here as it is everywhere else," she said. "I expect we will see deaths here."
