Wyoming coronavirus cases up to 230, with 73 more people probably sick

There are 230 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming, with another 73 people designated as probable patients of the respiratory disease that's sickened more than 420,000 and killed more than 14,600 nationwide.

Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Health began releasing the number of probable cases — defined as someone who has symptoms and is in close contact with a person confirmed to have the disease. In recent weeks, various health officials across the state have been directing large groups of people to assume they have the virus and to self-isolate. In Fremont County alone, where the virus has spread from an assisted-living facility, the number of people told to self-isolate is more than 700 over the past month.

In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Mark Gordon noted that while the state's case total wasn't comparatively large, "it is critical and crucial that we not minimize the impact of this virus or the impact this virus continues to have on our state's health care system and our health care providers."