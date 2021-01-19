Wyoming coronavirus death count rises by 28

Twenty-eight more Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

Since January, the Wyoming Department of Health has announced 112 deaths from coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic in March, 550 people have died.

The latest deaths include seven people from Natrona County, which has recorded 110 COVID-19 deaths since March. That's the most of any Wyoming county.

The death toll rose by four in Campbell County, three in Laramie County, two each in Fremont and Sweetwater counties and one each in Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Goshen, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Teton, Uinta and Washakie counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-two of the people who died had health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness tied to the disease, according to the health department. Twenty-three were older adults.

The majority of the new deaths, 16, involved people who had been hospitalized, the health department reported. Ten were long-term care residents, which have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

Since Thanksgiving, the number of active cases in the state has decreased, as has the average number of new cases reported. Some local health officials have attributed the decline to face mask usage.