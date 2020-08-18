Wyoming coronavirus deaths increase to 34

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Fremont County man is the latest Wyoming person to die after contracting the coronavirus, health officials reported Tuesday.

The man had been hospitalized prior to this death. He had health conditions that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the disease.

Thirty-four Wyoming people have now died after contracting COVID-19 since the pandemic emerged here in March. Thirteen of them have been from Fremont County, which has been hit hardest among the state's 23 counties.

Most of Fremont County's deaths have been members of the Northern Arapaho, one of the tribes on the Wind River Reservation.

Four Wyoming deaths have been reported so far this week. On Monday, the health department announced that a Goshen County woman with pre-existing health conditions died after contracting the virus. Two deaths of residents who were living in long-term care centers out of state were also reported.

Eight Wyoming coronavirus deaths have been announced in August. Six were announced in July, three in June, 10 in May and seven in April.

There have now been 2,850 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wyoming along with 513 probable cases.