Wyoming coronavirus deaths increase to 34

A Fremont County man is the latest Wyoming person to die after contracting the coronavirus, health officials reported Tuesday.
The man had been hospitalized prior to this death. He had health conditions that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the disease.
Thirty-four Wyoming people have now died after contracting COVID-19 since the pandemic emerged here in March. Thirteen of them have been from Fremont County, which has been hit hardest among the state's 23 counties.
Most of Fremont County's deaths have been members of the Northern Arapaho, one of the tribes on the Wind River Reservation.
Four Wyoming deaths have been reported so far this week. On Monday, the health department announced that a Goshen County woman with pre-existing health conditions died after contracting the virus. Two deaths of residents who were living in long-term care centers out of state were also reported.
Eight Wyoming coronavirus deaths have been announced in August. Six were announced in July, three in June, 10 in May and seven in April.
There have now been 2,850 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wyoming along with 513 probable cases.
Meanwhile, there are currently 74 active cases of the coronavirus at the Wyoming State Penitentiary: 67 among inmates and seven among staff.
Additionally, 22 inmates at the Rawlins facility have fully recovered, as have 13 staffers, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Tuesday afternoon.
There were 571 inmates at the penitentiary as of July 31. With 96 inmates having contracted the virus, that would mean roughly 17% of the prisoner population at the facility has contracted the virus since the pandemic began.
The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle and the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk currently have just two active COVID-19 cases: an inmate in Torrington and a staff worker in Newcastle. Two Torrington inmates, three Torrington staffers and one Lusk staffer have fully recovered.
Friday, the Department of Corrections reported 23 active cases of the virus at the State Penitentiary between inmates and staff.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Carbon County, where Rawlins is located, grew by 59 over the weekend. The county began the month with 54 confirmed cases and now has 146.
