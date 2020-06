Wyoming coronavirus update: 3 cases, 22 recoveries were announced Wednesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Wednesday, two new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Wyoming Department of Health's daily update. The department announced one new probable case.

Ten new confirmed recoveries were announced. Twelve new probable recoveries were announced.

There are now 703 confirmed cases, 212 probable cases, 544 confirmed recoveries and 170 probable recoveries in Wyoming.

Seventeen Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.

Sixty-five confirmed cases and 14 probable cases have been confirmed in Natrona County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.