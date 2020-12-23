Wyoming could see fewer vaccine doses this month than initially estimated

Wyoming could receive fewer vaccine doses than originally estimated, according to an updated distribution schedule published by the Wyoming Department of Health this week.
A previous version of the state’s county-by-county distribution schedule, published Dec. 14, estimated more than 27,000 vaccine doses would be delivered to the state by the end of December. That estimate has been updated, and now the health department expects 20,325 doses of vaccine in the state by the end of December — or a nearly 7,000 decline from the previous estimate.
“The most recently updated allocation estimates we posted are based on updated estimates we received from CDC and those did show estimated allocations for Pfizer shipments decreased for the last 2 weeks of December due to differences between estimated production and actual production,” health department spokeswoman Kim Deti said via email.
The state will also see slightly fewer doses of the Moderna vaccine than expected in the last week of December as well.
These numbers could still change, Deti stressed, making clear that the schedule is tentative and information about vaccine production and delivery can still change.
Just under 5,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to the state last week and distributed to health departments and hospitals that had freezers cold enough to store it. The Pfizer vaccine must be kept at -70 degrees Celsius until it’s ready to be used.
The Moderna vaccine, approved late last week, does not require the ultra-cold storage and will primarily go to the counties without the equipment to store the Pfizer vaccine.
Ten thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be delivered across the state this week, with 1,950 Pfizer doses being delivered as well.
Both vaccines require a booster after the first shot. The Pfizer vaccine requires the booster be given after 21 days, and the Moderna booster must be received four weeks after the first dose.
Despite the lower volume of vaccine doses, the health department maintains that most of the first phase of vaccine recipients will be covered “within a few weeks” if the new estimates hold.
Those Phase 1a populations include health care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities. The state has broken that phase into tiers, prioritizing hospital employees with direct exposure to COVID-19 patients and emergency medics as the first in line. The entire list of Phase 1a tiers is also available on the health department’s website.
Deti was unable to clarify what exactly “a few weeks” could mean. She did say the state is partnering with pharmacies to inoculate residents of long-term care facilities, and that program begins in January.
