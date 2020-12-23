Wyoming could see fewer vaccine doses this month than initially estimated

These numbers could still change, Deti stressed, making clear that the schedule is tentative and information about vaccine production and delivery can still change.

Just under 5,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to the state last week and distributed to health departments and hospitals that had freezers cold enough to store it. The Pfizer vaccine must be kept at -70 degrees Celsius until it’s ready to be used.

The Moderna vaccine, approved late last week, does not require the ultra-cold storage and will primarily go to the counties without the equipment to store the Pfizer vaccine.

Ten thousand doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be delivered across the state this week, with 1,950 Pfizer doses being delivered as well.

Both vaccines require a booster after the first shot. The Pfizer vaccine requires the booster be given after 21 days, and the Moderna booster must be received four weeks after the first dose.