Wyoming COVID-19 death toll nears 600
Health officials in Wyoming announced Tuesday that another 25 people had died after contracting COVID-19.

There have now been 158 deaths reported in January and 596 deaths since the pandemic first emerged here in Wyoming.

The latest deaths include six people from Natrona County, which has suffered more coronavirus-related deaths than any other Wyoming county. Campbell and Laramie counties suffered four more deaths. There were two deaths each in Carbon, Fremont, Park and Sweetwater counties, and one death each in Big Horn, Platte, Sheridan and Teton counties. 

Natrona County has lost 117 residents to the virus, the most of any county in Wyoming. Laramie’s 87  COVID-19 deaths are the second most in the state, followed by Fremont (77), Campbell (53), Sweetwater (32), Big Horn (28), Washakie (25), Goshen (20), Park (20), Sheridan (19), Carbon (18), Converse (14), Uinta (12), Albany (11), Lincoln (11), Platte (11), Crook (10), Johnson (9), Sublette (7), Teton (6), Weston (4), Hot Springs (3) and Niobrara (2) counties.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that continued into late November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths followed.

Since November, the number of active cases in the state has decreased, as has the average number of new cases reported. However, health officials caution that the virus is not finished spreading through Wyoming and have urged residents to continue taking it seriously.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.

