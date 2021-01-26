Wyoming COVID-19 death toll nears 600

Health officials in Wyoming announced Tuesday that another 25 people had died after contracting COVID-19.

There have now been 158 deaths reported in January and 596 deaths since the pandemic first emerged here in Wyoming.

The latest deaths include six people from Natrona County, which has suffered more coronavirus-related deaths than any other Wyoming county. Campbell and Laramie counties suffered four more deaths. There were two deaths each in Carbon, Fremont, Park and Sweetwater counties, and one death each in Big Horn, Platte, Sheridan and Teton counties.

Natrona County has lost 117 residents to the virus, the most of any county in Wyoming. Laramie’s 87 COVID-19 deaths are the second most in the state, followed by Fremont (77), Campbell (53), Sweetwater (32), Big Horn (28), Washakie (25), Goshen (20), Park (20), Sheridan (19), Carbon (18), Converse (14), Uinta (12), Albany (11), Lincoln (11), Platte (11), Crook (10), Johnson (9), Sublette (7), Teton (6), Weston (4), Hot Springs (3) and Niobrara (2) counties.