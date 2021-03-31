Wyoming COVID-19 death toll reaches 700

Another five Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Wednesday.
With the latest deaths, there have now been 700 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.
The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.
Four of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in March. One occurred in February. The new deaths include two people from Campbell County, two from Natrona County and one from Sweetwater County.
Two of the five individuals were long-term care residents. Two had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. All five had underlying health conditions.
Deaths are declining in the state. Since mid-February, Wyoming has recorded fewer than 10 deaths per week. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it's still a dramatic turn from early this winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.
The death toll and hospitalizations soared through November, leading more than half of Wyoming’s counties to implement face mask mandates. The state followed, imposing a mask requirement in early December. COVID-19 cases plummeted after those orders went into effect, and hospital capacity has fallen to pre-surge levels. The mask order has since been lifted.
Restrictions on restaurants, theaters, bars and gyms are also gone.
Health officials warn residents should still mask and socially distance but say the outlook this March is much more hopeful than the last.
The state also announced Wednesday any Wyomingite 16 years or older is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Nearly 18% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 147,000 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine. President Joe Biden has said he believes all U.S. residents who want a vaccine will have access by the end of May.