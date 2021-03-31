Wyoming COVID-19 death toll reaches 700

Another five Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Wednesday.

With the latest deaths, there have now been 700 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Four of the deaths reported Wednesday occurred in March. One occurred in February. The new deaths include two people from Campbell County, two from Natrona County and one from Sweetwater County.

Two of the five individuals were long-term care residents. Two had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. All five had underlying health conditions.

Deaths are declining in the state. Since mid-February, Wyoming has recorded fewer than 10 deaths per week. While it does take time for the state to process death certificates, and those numbers may change, it's still a dramatic turn from early this winter when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.