Wyoming COVID-19 death toll rises by 28

Twenty-eight more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The virus has now caused 624 deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic emerged. The newly reported deaths, the first announced in February, occurred mostly in January, with a few occurring in December and November, and two happening "within the last week," according to the health department.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Wyoming is beginning to decline, with 158 deaths reported in January, compared to 190 deaths reported in December — the deadliest month for the virus in the state.

Because not all deaths reported by the department occurred the month they were reported, it's unclear exactly how many Wyomingites died during the month of December versus January, but Wyoming Department of Health data shows at least 200 deaths occurred in December and roughly 100 occurred in January. There have been 186 deaths announced in 2021.