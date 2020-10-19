Wyoming COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high

The number of people in Wyoming who were being hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment rose to 73 on Monday, a higher total than at any previous point in the pandemic.

Monday’s total is more than twice what it was when the month began and exceeded the previous high set Sunday.

Sixty-eight hospitalizations were reported to the state Monday, but the number did not include five patients hospitalized at Jackson's St. Johns Health.

The new rash of hospitalizations mirror a surge of COVID-19 cases reported statewide since late September, when cases began ticking upward to a degree not yet seen in the state. Sunday was the first time reported hospitalizations exceeded 60.

October has been a record-setting month for COVID-19 cases in Wyoming. Early October marked the first time the state’s 10-day average of new confirmed cases exceeded 100 a day. In the first week of the month, the state was averaging about 105 cases. That average is now above 162 new cases daily.