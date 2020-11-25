Wyoming COVID-19 recoveries increase by more than 2,000 — a new record

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 802 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 702 and the number of probable cases rising by 100, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
A record 2,217 new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 1,912 confirmed and 305 probable.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (27), Big Horn (eight), Campbell (80), Carbon (17), Converse (one), Crook (13), Fremont (43), Goshen (22), Hot Springs (three), Johnson (four), Laramie (168), Lincoln (eight), Natrona (114), Park (19), Platte (three), Sheridan (28), Sublette (six), Sweetwater (31), Teton (34), Uinta (29), Washakie (51) and Weston (three) counties.
Thirteen additional COVID-19 deaths in Wyoming were also announced Wednesday.
There have now been more than 30,000 total cases and 20,000 total recoveries in the state since the pandemic began.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 9,064 (10,433 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 226 (down four from Tuesday)
Deaths: 215 (39 reported this week, 128 reported this month)
Total cases: 30,761 (26,677 confirmed, 4,084 probable)
Total recoveries: 20,113 (17,398 confirmed, 2,715 probable)
Total tests: 361,668 (155,135 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 737.9 per day. That number is up 13 from a day ago, up 32 from a week ago and up 507.2 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 826.7 per day. That number is up 18.9 from a day ago, up 30.2 from a week ago and up 560.1 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 9,064. That number is down 1,223 from a day ago, down 705 from a week ago and up 6,163 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 10,433. That number is down 1,428 from a day ago, down 935 from a week ago and up 6,985 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (1,297), Natrona (1,274) and Fremont (684) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (53.5%), Hot Springs (50%) and Goshen (41.7%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: sixth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 10th most (second most in the last seven days)
Deaths: fourth fewest (eighth fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (third most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 2,786 (235)
- Big Horn: 423 (49)
- Campbell: 2,556 (236)
- Carbon: 603 (53)
- Converse: 381 (202)
- Crook: 273 (21)
- Fremont: 2,782 (373)
- Goshen: 581 (58)
- Hot Springs: 134 (12)
- Johnson: 205 (96)
- Laramie: 3,941 (708)
- Lincoln: 540 (79)
- Natrona: 3,857 (816)
- Niobrara: 43 (68)
- Park: 1,123 (116)
- Platte: 201 (106)
- Sheridan: 1,527 (294)
- Sublette: 319 (93)
- Sweetwater: 1,520 (78)
- Teton: 1,428 (48)
- Uinta: 816 (200)
- Washakie: 321 (74)
- Weston: 317 (69)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 46
- Fremont: 30
- Laramie: 23
- Big Horn: 12
- Campbell: 12
- Sheridan: 10
- Albany: 9
- Goshen: 9
- Washakie: 8
- Carbon: 7
- Converse: 7
- Platte: 7
- Lincoln: 6
- Park: 6
- Sweetwater: 6
- Crook: 5
- Johnson: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Teton: 2
- Sublette: 1
- Weston: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
