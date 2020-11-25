Wyoming COVID-19 recoveries increase by more than 2,000 — a new record

Total cases: 30,761 (26,677 confirmed, 4,084 probable)

Total recoveries: 20,113 (17,398 confirmed, 2,715 probable)

Total tests: 361,668 (155,135 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 737.9 per day. That number is up 13 from a day ago, up 32 from a week ago and up 507.2 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 826.7 per day. That number is up 18.9 from a day ago, up 30.2 from a week ago and up 560.1 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 9,064. That number is down 1,223 from a day ago, down 705 from a week ago and up 6,163 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 10,433. That number is down 1,428 from a day ago, down 935 from a week ago and up 6,985 from a month ago.