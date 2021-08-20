Wyoming COVID-19 vaccinations up nearly 20% in last month

Dr. Andy Dunn, chief of primary care at Wyoming Medical Center (which includes Mesa and Sage Primary Care clinics) said similar patterns are emerging at those locations, with vaccination and testing both on the rise.

Local businesses are also asking for educational seminars and private vaccination clinics for their employees more often than before, Kinder said.

But while the uptick in people getting their shots is an improvement, County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell still had a grim update for the board.

He shared that four people were in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit on Thursday with COVID-19.

“I believe all four will die from COVID,” he said.

He was only aware of one person hospitalized in Casper who had been fully vaccinated, but that person was also taking medications that suppress the immune system, meaning the vaccine likely did not evoke a strong immune response from the individual, Dowel explained.

“It's tough taking care of people that are this sick in the hospital. You know, it could have been prevented,” Dowel said. “It's really tough emotionally to be honest with you.”