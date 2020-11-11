Wyoming Department of Health announces just 132 new COVID-19 cases in abbreviated holiday update

The Wyoming Department announced 132 new COVID-19 cases in Wyoming on Wednesday morning — a disproportionately small addition by recent standards.
The data was updated at 9 a.m., rather than the typical time of 3 p.m., because of the Veterans Day holiday, according to spokeswoman Kim Deti. Therefore, the numbers do not reflect a full 24-hour span.
The department announced 76 new confirmed cases and 56 new probable cases. It also announced 111 new confirmed recoveries and 28 new probable recoveries.
The increase in cases is the lowest in a single day in Wyoming since Oct. 10, a Saturday. (The department's updates tend to be smaller on weekends.)
For the first time since Oct. 12, the state's number of active confirmed cases declined.
Wednesday's update comes one day after the state's highest increase ever: 1,131 confirmed cases and 101 probable cases on Tuesday. The state also set single-day highs for deaths (13) and hospitalizations (178) on Tuesday.
There are now 16,518 confirmed cases, 2,856 probable cases, 9,633 confirmed recoveries and 1,601 probable recoveries in Wyoming.
One hundred twenty-seven Wyomingites have died after contracting COVID-19.
In Natrona County, 2,170 confirmed cases and 502 probable cases have been recorded.
Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has continually extended most health restrictions.
Then, in mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has not yet fallen off. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
