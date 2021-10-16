Wyoming Department of Health touts new vaccine campaign as uptake again plateaus

The advertisements feature the tagline, “Catch COVID-19, and the virus may decide for you.” They focus on “real Wyoming stories,” a slogan imprinted at the bottom of each video.

In addition to the videos, the new campaign uses radio, newspaper, television and social media to spread the word. All of those mediums have been used by the health department in previous public information efforts, but this time they are also mailing postcards to Wyoming households with a QR code that links to the video clips.

“It has a much more serious tone than earlier vaccine messaging,” department spokesperson Kim Deti said via email.

Through a combination of federal dollars, including from the CARES Act and Federal Emergency Management Agency, the health department has put more than $1.5 million toward this and earlier vaccine messaging.

The focus on vaccination stems from the clear impact that unvaccinated residents are having on Wyoming’s hospital system, Deti added.