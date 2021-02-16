 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming Department of Health warns of vaccine scams
View Comments
top story

Wyoming Department of Health warns of vaccine scams

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 Vaccine

Three vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine sit in a refrigerated unit at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Wyoming Department of Health is asking residents to be vigilant about scammers promising expedited access to a COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for personal information over the phone. 

“We are hearing about unexpected calls going to residents from people falsely claiming they represent a local health department or the Wyoming Department of Health,” Michael Ceballos, director of the state health department, said in a Tuesday news release. “The callers go on to request payment or personal details such as social security numbers.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The health department stresses that COVID-19 vaccines are entirely free, and recipients won't be asked for their health insurance information or social security number over the phone.

County health departments may ask for a person's insurance or Medicare information at the appointment, but insurance is not needed to get a vaccine.

Wyomingites can report vaccine scams to the attorney general's office's Consumer Protection Unit, which can be reached at 307-777-6397, ag.consumer@wyo.gov or through the complaint form at ag.wyo.gov/cpu/consumer-complaints.

Residents who have questions about vaccinations can call the state's hotline at 800-438-5795 or check the Wyoming Department of Health website for information.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of Texans without power after storm

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News