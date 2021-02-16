Wyoming Department of Health warns of vaccine scams

The Wyoming Department of Health is asking residents to be vigilant about scammers promising expedited access to a COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for personal information over the phone.

“We are hearing about unexpected calls going to residents from people falsely claiming they represent a local health department or the Wyoming Department of Health,” Michael Ceballos, director of the state health department, said in a Tuesday news release. “The callers go on to request payment or personal details such as social security numbers.”

The health department stresses that COVID-19 vaccines are entirely free, and recipients won't be asked for their health insurance information or social security number over the phone.

County health departments may ask for a person's insurance or Medicare information at the appointment, but insurance is not needed to get a vaccine.

Wyomingites can report vaccine scams to the attorney general's office's Consumer Protection Unit, which can be reached at 307-777-6397, ag.consumer@wyo.gov or through the complaint form at ag.wyo.gov/cpu/consumer-complaints.

Residents who have questions about vaccinations can call the state's hotline at 800-438-5795 or check the Wyoming Department of Health website for information.

