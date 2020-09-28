Wyoming Education Association opposes loosening of school quarantine rules

"Looking at what has been occurring so far in schools, we haven’t seen significant transmission within schools when masks and distancing are used as recommended," she said. "We don’t want to keep large numbers of students who are not sick away from school unless it is a valuable and necessary strategy."

While school cases have been relatively low, Wyoming has had a significant spike in the latter half of September. New daily and weekly records have been set, and the 14-day average number of cases reported per day is just above 80, triple what it was on Sept. 6. Hospitalizations are also up. Though recoveries have picked up pace as well, the number of newly reported cases has outstripped the number of recoveries.

Hutcherson and the education association called the new quarantine changes a "direction contradiction to CDC guidelines." Deti acknowledged as much and said the Health Department typically refrains from not following the federal agency's recommendations. But she said doing so in this case "makes sense for Wyoming at this time."

She also disagreed with the characterization that it was "reckless" to do so.

"If a student or staff member tests positive there will be appropriate follow up to determine whether the close contacts were wearing masks," she said.

