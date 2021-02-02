Wyoming expands COVID-19 vaccine priority groups, anticipates 10,000 more doses than in January

Multiple additional population groups have been added to the current phase of vaccine distribution in Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Monday.
Vaccines for COVID-19 have been administered according to a list of priority population groups either most at risk of severe illness from the virus or most at risk of exposure.
The Wyoming Department of Health on Monday updated those priority groups, drawing a litany of populations into an earlier phase of distribution, including those 65 years and older and residents with certain health conditions.
The state has also launched a pre-registration option for residents 65 years and older who want a vaccination.
The reason for the shift is to put Wyoming “more in line with recently described national guidance,” according to a health department press release.
Indeed, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention early last month updated its guidelines and called on states to expand vaccine availability to those 65 years and older and those under 65 with certain health conditions that made them more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.
The Wyoming Department of Health had not previously included those populations in Phase 1b of vaccine distribution, which is the phase most Wyoming counties are currently in.
A previous version of the priority categories listed K-12 staff, grocery store and other food chain employees after those 70 years or older. The updated priority list does not technically move those categories out of position, rather it allows for multiple populations to be vaccinated at the same time, meaning more people will be eligible for vaccines while the number of doses available isn’t expected to dramatically increase in February.
“Due to vaccine logistics and the desire to vaccinate Phase 1 populations as quickly as possible, the (Wyoming Department of Health) has developed priority groups and is advising vaccine providers to vaccinate multiple priority groups where possible, and as vaccine supply allows, rather than strictly proceeding sequentially,” a memo from the health department reads.
“While the vaccine continues to be limited, Phase 1b will take a significant amount of time to complete if vaccine supply does not substantially increase,” a separate memo reads.
While Monday’s announcement established a shift in official messaging, the health department has allowed overlap between vaccine priority groups since doses first arrived in the state in December.
Counties were allowed to begin vaccinating residents 70 years and older before all health care workers received their first dose, for example. And Natrona County also began vaccinating K-12 staff Thursday despite not having administered enough doses to have covered all residents 70 years and older.
“Our goal is really to keep getting vaccines out in the community,” Casper-Natrona County Health Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said at the time. “We’ve never waited for an entire (priority) category to be finished before moving on.”
Health officials have said this strategy is more efficient because it's difficult to know when an entire population has been contacted or how many are choosing not to get the vaccine.
The updated priority categories more clearly allow for that overlap, putting residents 65 and older in a parallel category to certain health care workers, K-12 educators and those who work in child care.
Similarly, residents with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, Down syndrome or who are pregnant have been put in a parallel category to public transit employees, which is the category immediately following K-12 staff. (The health department advises pregnant women to speak with their doctors before getting the vaccine.)
In the same vein, people on the Wyoming Medicaid Community Choices Waiver and Developmental Disabilities waivers can now receive vaccinations at the same time as grocery store and other food-supply chain employees.
Additional "essential workers" have also been added to Phase 1b, including postal and delivery workers, some Workforce Services employees, and certain staff in the legal profession.
The state also published information for Phase 1c for the first time Monday, which currently includes homeless residents, residents in congregate living environments like the Wyoming Rescue Mission, critical infrastructure employees and those living in college residence halls.
The full list of priority categories can be found under the “Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccine Information” tab on the Wyoming Department of Health website.
“Counties are vaccinating people in both Phase 1a and some Phase 1b groups right now, and working through the priority groups based on what is most appropriate for their counties,” Stephanie Pyle, Public Health Division senior administrator for the state health department said in the department’s Monday press release. “We are working with counties to help ensure vaccine is administered as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
“Unfortunately we don’t have enough doses to vaccinate everyone in these groups right away,” Pyle said. “We are asking for patience from our residents as we all wait for our turn to get the vaccine.”
Wyoming is expecting more vaccine doses in February, but only slightly. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna estimates it will increase shipment by 30% this month, which will mean a 16% increase in available doses statewide, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Just under 26,000 first doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines were delivered to the state in January. Just under 38,000 doses are expected to arrive in February.
The increase means the state will have received roughly 85,000 vaccine doses since December, including February’s numbers. That amount covers nearly 15% of the state’s population.
Additionally, vaccine manufacturer Pfizer has said an additional dose of vaccine can be drawn from their vials with a more efficient syringe. The CDC “is ensuring that ancillary supplies provided with the Pfizer vaccine will reliably result in being able to draw a (sixth) dose,” according to the health department.
That means nearly 200 additional doses could be available from each Pfizer shipment; the company has been sending 975 doses per shipment.
As of Monday, Wyoming has administered 47,677 first vaccine doses of the 57,150 that have been delivered to the state.
Bloom said the updated guidance from the state will affect how Natrona County distributes vaccines given how many additional residents now qualify.
She said the county health department may expand hours — or days — of operation to accommodate the larger groups but added that vaccine supply is still limited.
Because there are now multiple populations able to get vaccinated at the same time, Bloom said the department will schedule those appointments on a first-come, first-served basis to be as fair as possible.
While the shift does change some of the department’s planning, Bloom said the circumstances during the pandemic have changed so often that they aren’t planning too far into the future anyway.
“At this point, we’re just rolling with the punches,” she said.
The county health department is hoping to open an online scheduling portal for vaccine appointments, which would still require individuals to provide identification proving they qualify for a shot.
In addition, the pre-registration option the state health department launched Monday should help streamline those appointments as well, Bloom said.
That program works by having interested and eligible residents — right now only those 65 years and older — register for a vaccine online. This does not automatically schedule that individual, but the state sends those names to the applicable county health department to follow up.
Bloom said residents who pre-register will receive a call from the health department to schedule an appointment when a slot is available.
Residents 65 years and older in almost every Wyoming county can now pre-register for a vaccine appointment by visiting their applicable county’s vaccination page on the health department’s website. Residents can also call 800-438-5795 for information about pre-registration.