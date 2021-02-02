Wyoming expands COVID-19 vaccine priority groups, anticipates 10,000 more doses than in January

Just under 26,000 first doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines were delivered to the state in January. Just under 38,000 doses are expected to arrive in February.

The increase means the state will have received roughly 85,000 vaccine doses since December, including February’s numbers. That amount covers nearly 15% of the state’s population.

Additionally, vaccine manufacturer Pfizer has said an additional dose of vaccine can be drawn from their vials with a more efficient syringe. The CDC “is ensuring that ancillary supplies provided with the Pfizer vaccine will reliably result in being able to draw a (sixth) dose,” according to the health department.

That means nearly 200 additional doses could be available from each Pfizer shipment; the company has been sending 975 doses per shipment.

As of Monday, Wyoming has administered 47,677 first vaccine doses of the 57,150 that have been delivered to the state.

Bloom said the updated guidance from the state will affect how Natrona County distributes vaccines given how many additional residents now qualify.

She said the county health department may expand hours — or days — of operation to accommodate the larger groups but added that vaccine supply is still limited.