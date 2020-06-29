Wyoming extends all current health orders through July 15 without adding new restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The three broad public health orders that were set to expire this week have been extended, with no changes, through mid-July, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday, as the state continues to grapple with a spike in cases.

It's the first time in six weeks that orders have been extended without being loosened, a reflection of the nearly 300 cases — out of 1,144 confirmed since mid-March — that have been identified in the past two weeks. The extended orders, effective until July 15, still allow for opened businesses, large outdoor gatherings and indoor gatherings of up to 250, all of which are permissible under certain circumstances.

“It is clear from the recent increase in cases statewide that the dual threat of COVID-19 to both the health of our citizens and the health of our economy is not going away,” Gordon said in a statement accompanying the release. “No one wants to see the progress we have made vanish, but that requires each of us to make a concerted effort to slow the spread of the virus. It is really simple and depends on everyone practicing good hygiene, social distancing and doing their best to wear a mask in public where social distancing isn’t possible. It’s the way you and our economy will both stay healthy.”