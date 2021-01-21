Wyoming extends face mask rule, most health orders through Feb. 14, softens gathering limits

Wyoming's public face mask requirement will remain in place through Feb. 14, but the state will begin softening some existing restrictions as COVID-19 cases in Wyoming continue to level, Gov. Mark Gordon announced in a press release Thursday.

Most of the state's existing public health orders have been unchanged and extended through Feb. 14, but the state will allow larger public gatherings beginning Jan. 26. An indoor venue will be allowed to serve up to 25% of its capacity or 250 people, so long as masks are worn, and outdoor gatherings will be permitted for up to 500 people.

“Wyoming is making progress and coming closer to safely returning to more normal lives, and the steps we have taken are helping us achieve this,” Gordon said in the release. “I am confident that as our vaccination rate increases, the data-driven approach we are taking and our improving circumstances will give us more opportunity to further relax our orders.”

COVID-19 infections in Wyoming have fallen dramatically since the surge peaked in November. The state is adding on average roughly 300 new cases a day. At the peak in November, the state was averaging nearly 1000 new daily cases. Our numbers aren't as low as they were in late December and early January, however, when the state was averaging between 200-250 new daily cases.