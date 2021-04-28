Wyoming extends public health orders

Wyoming's two remaining public health orders will stay active for at least two more weeks, the state health department announced Wednesday.

The orders impose limits on indoor gatherings of more than 500 people and require face masks and social distancing at educational institutions.

The latter requirement has caused some controversy in the Natrona County School District, which plans to seek an exception to the mask mandate at a May 10 board of trustees meeting.

The state's orders have been extended through May 16.

This story will be updated.

