Wyoming extends public health orders
Wyoming extends public health orders

  Updated
Harrist

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist speaks during a press conference May 27 inside the Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. 

 Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming's two remaining public health orders will stay active for at least two more weeks, the state health department announced Wednesday. 

The orders impose limits on indoor gatherings of more than 500 people and require face masks and social distancing at educational institutions. 

The latter requirement has caused some controversy in the Natrona County School District, which plans to seek an exception to the mask mandate at a May 10 board of trustees meeting. 

The state's orders have been extended through May 16.

This story will be updated.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Concerned about COVID-19?

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

