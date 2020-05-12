Wyoming gets shipment of promising coronavirus drug

“It is not known at this time whether WDH will receive additional shipments of Remdesivir,” the department wrote. “In order to ensure that Remdesivir is available to severely ill patients, WDH asks that providers request the medication for patients who have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, who are worsening despite supportive measures or are unlikely to improve with supportive measures alone, and who are likely to require hospitalizations for at least 5 days, the length of the shortest possible course of treatment.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, 513 confirmed cases of the coronavirus had been identified in Wyoming, along with 162 probable cases. At least 65 of those patients have been hospitalized, according to state data.

Of the combined 675 confirmed and probable cases, 477 people have recovered from the virus in Wyoming.

According to CNN, the federal government began distributing the drug last week to some hospitals. After doctors expressed frustration at how that process worked, the federal Department of Health and Human Services announced that it would give the drug to state health departments to distribute.