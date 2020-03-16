Wyoming governor announces creation of five task forces to battle effects of coronavirus

Gov. Mark Gordon announced the creation of five task forces designed to tackle the effects of the spreading coronavirus in a press conference in which he chastised Wyomingites who rushed to hoard supplies in recent days.
"Think about actions and exercise common sense," the governor said Monday in his fourth coronavirus news conference in the past six business days. "Wyoming, I know we're better than this."
Gordon and other state officials have been working rapidly in recent days to get out ahead of the novel coronavirus, which causes the respiratory condition called COVID-19. The disease has spread across the region, country and world; several states — including Wyoming — have declared states of emergency to combat the virus, which originated in China and has infected more than 3,500 people in the United States.
Gordon's task forces will be headed by the state's five statewide elected officials: Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, Auditor Kristi Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier, Superintendent Jillian Balow and Gordon himself. Each task force will have a different mandate but will all be focused on combating the negative effects that officials are expecting will follow the spread of the coronavirus, which has sickened three people in Wyoming as of Monday afternoon.
Balow's task force will focus on education, Gordon's will tackle health care, Buchanan's will take on state services and operations, Racines will address banking and business, and Meier's will focus on transportation and infrastructure.
Gordon, who initially announced the task forces during a special meeting of the University of Wyoming board of trustees Monday morning, expanded on his plans during his news conference that afternoon. He said the task forces will be formed in the coming days and will seek to broadly ensure Wyoming's economy weathers the anticipated coronavirus storm.
"(The task forces seek to) begin to lay the groundwork for coming out of what is going to be a prolonged period of very serious curtailment of business activity, which will have an effect on our economy," Gordon said.
The fiscal impacts of the disease have already been felt nationally. The stock market has plunged downward repeatedly. At one point last week, trading was temporarily suspended because the markets were in free fall.
Gordon said the business task force will focus on "banking resiliency" and the state's small businesses, which he called the life blood of the economy here. Indeed, one of the reasons Gordon declared a state of emergency late last week was to unlock funding to help support those businesses. He added that because of the widespread school closure — most school districts in Wyoming have closed based on Gordon's recommendation — he is anticipating a "certain amount of disruption." Buchanan's state-specific task force will aid in that effort too.
The governor elaborated on these efforts during an open conference call with local government officials Monday afternoon, saying the business task force and the Wyoming Business Council will be working to compile resources for small business, as well as coordination efforts with the federal Small Business Administration.
“The state of Wyoming does not have a tremendous number of emergency resources to be able to devote to this, which is why we need to have a sensible approach to emerging from this,” Gordon said on the call.
The Small Business Administration has expanded the definition of an emergency to include the novel coronavirus, making small businesses eligible for Economic Injury Disaster Loans. The agency's Wyoming office is working with Gordon's office to ensure state businesses are eligible for the aid.
Small businesses and private nonprofits are eligible for the loans, which go up to $2 million with a maximum 30-year term and interest rates of 3.75 percent.
In response to a question from Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, who asked whether restaurants and other businesses would be required to close, Gordon said he would not take that step unless it was recommended by county and state health officials. Although, he added he could make a declaration to that effect if the situation were to change.
As for the other task forces addressed during the news conference, Balow will "look carefully at how we respond to this unprecedented break in our (academic) schedules so people can still graduate and their educational needs are still met." Gordon said his office, which will tackle health care, will coordinate with the Health Department, hospitals and medical groups "to address any supply needs."
President Donald Trump told reporters Monday that governors should push to get their own supplies, like masks and ventilators. Gordon said the ventilator issue was on his radar, though he said the state had "a number of ventilators that are ready to go." Wyoming Medical Center, the state's largest hospital, has said it has 18 ventilators "with appropriate intensive care equipment and trained staff" to handle serious cases. More than 80 percent of coronavirus patients won't require significant medical treatment.
Gordon did say there were concerns about the number of people "who can actually operate" ventilators.
"That has been on our list," he said. "That's part of the reason we are establishing a task force to mobilize those resources when necessary."
Meier's transportation task force will focus on ensuring roads are open and movement of supplies into Wyoming's various communities stays steady. Gordon has expressed frustration in many Wyomingites' rush to clear out grocery shelves, wiping out individual stores' stock of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, alcohol rubs and other supplies.
Gordon and other officials have repeatedly said that the state is prepared to handle the spread of the coronavirus here. The governor said Monday that the state has "been working carefully and methodically over the many months that this threat has been emerging to come up with a thoughtful and appropriate response."
Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer, said at the news conference that the state lab had tested more than 40 samples already and there were roughly 100 more in the queue or in transit to the state lab. The Health Department has doubled its daily testing capacity — from 10 to 20 — and is capable of increasing it to 50, depending on demand.
Asked about whether rural hospitals have the capacity to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients, Gordon said that had been a concern "for some time."
Harrist said there was the potential for health care systems to be overloaded. She said hospital groups were working to develop "systems for surge management" and that there were programs available to use out-of-state resources.