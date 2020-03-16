Wyoming governor announces creation of five task forces to battle effects of coronavirus

Gordon, who initially announced the task forces during a special meeting of the University of Wyoming board of trustees Monday morning, expanded on his plans during his news conference that afternoon. He said the task forces will be formed in the coming days and will seek to broadly ensure Wyoming's economy weathers the anticipated coronavirus storm.

"(The task forces seek to) begin to lay the groundwork for coming out of what is going to be a prolonged period of very serious curtailment of business activity, which will have an effect on our economy," Gordon said.

The fiscal impacts of the disease have already been felt nationally. The stock market has plunged downward repeatedly. At one point last week, trading was temporarily suspended because the markets were in free fall.

Gordon said the business task force will focus on "banking resiliency" and the state's small businesses, which he called the life blood of the economy here. Indeed, one of the reasons Gordon declared a state of emergency late last week was to unlock funding to help support those businesses. He added that because of the widespread school closure — most school districts in Wyoming have closed based on Gordon's recommendation — he is anticipating a "certain amount of disruption." Buchanan's state-specific task force will aid in that effort too.