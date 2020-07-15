Wyoming governor delivers emotional message: Care about your neighbor

But at his news conference Wednesday, Gordon said masks would be an important part in keeping schools open. He noted that the virus would not disappear by the fall and that the situation had changed so rapidly in other states that predicting the situation even six weeks from now is impossible.

"I will say that masks probably have a place in schools’ reopening," he said. "I just want to make that clear. Masks will help those schools stay open. Masks will help our kids get back to those classrooms where they need to be. And masks will help them get back to education."

Gordon said he wasn't considering a statewide face coverings order, as other states — including Colorado — have instituted. As he has said since the beginning of the pandemic four months ago, the governor repeatedly called on Wyomingites to take responsibility for themselves and don masks without being ordered to.

"Last week I got a question that said, 'Well, we've seen pictures of you not wearing a mask,'" Gordon said. "And I have occasionally not worn a mask. And I have occasionally worn a mask. I am wearing a mask much more conscientiously now, especially as I see these cases tick up."

He defended the businesses who have mask requirements and the businesses' constitutional rights in enforcing them.