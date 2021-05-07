Wyoming governor prohibits vaccine passports for state entities

Governor Mark Gordon has prohibited state entities from requiring "vaccine passports," in a directive signed Friday.

Requirements that individuals show proof of having a COVID-19 inoculation, or a "vaccine passport" have become a controversial topic, with several countries adopting such requirements as global travel picks up again.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I have serious concerns that a mandated vaccine passport program has the potential to politicize a decision that should not be politicized," Gordon wrote in his directive, which was shared in a press release Friday.

The directive prohibits "state agencies, boards and commissions" from denying someone access to facilities or services based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. The directive also prohibits those entities from sharing an individual's vaccination status without their consent.

The directive only covers state entities, meaning counties and municipalities aren't bound by the requirement, though Gordon does encourage local governments to follow suit. He encourages private businesses to do so as well.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.