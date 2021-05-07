Wyoming governor prohibits vaccine passports for state entities

Governor Mark Gordon has prohibited state entities from requiring "vaccine passports," in a directive signed Friday.
Requirements that individuals show proof of having a COVID-19 inoculation, or a "vaccine passport" have become a controversial topic, with several countries adopting such requirements as global travel picks up again.
"I have serious concerns that a mandated vaccine passport program has the potential to politicize a decision that should not be politicized," Gordon wrote in his directive, which was shared in a press release Friday.
The directive prohibits "state agencies, boards and commissions" from denying someone access to facilities or services based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. The directive also prohibits those entities from sharing an individual's vaccination status without their consent.
The directive only covers state entities, meaning counties and municipalities aren't bound by the requirement, though Gordon does encourage local governments to follow suit. He encourages private businesses to do so as well.
